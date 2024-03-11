France claims first ever 49er world title and Dutch reclaim FX crown

Erwan Fischer and Clément Pequin (FRA) won France’s first ever 49er world title on the final day of the 49er and 49erFX World Championships in Lanzarote. Odile van Aanholt and Annette Duetz (NED) reclaimed the 49erFX world title for The Netherlands.

The final day brought lighter breezes but still sufficient for twin trapezing up and down the two-lap race course.

The Dutch team van Aanholt and Duetz had a chance to wrap up the world title in the last Gold Fleet race, held in the morning. However things didn’t go quite to plan as they could only manage 17th place, their worst result of the Championship. The Swedes still had a shot at taking gold for the second year running.

No such problems for Erwan Fischer and Clement Pequin in the men’s 49er who high-fived and hugged as they crossed the finish line of the Gold Fleet race in first place. They had won the regatta with a race to spare and become the first ever French team to win the 49er World Championship.

In the afternoon FX Medal Race, the Dutch took the upper hand over their Swedish training partners and van Aanholt and Duetz swept across the finish line to claim back the world title they last held in Canada two years earlier.

While Vilma Bobeck and Rebecca Netzler hadn’t been able to hold on to their world crown the Swedes sailed a supreme week to claim silver. Italy’s Jana Germani and Giorgia Bertuzzi took the bronze ahead of reigning Olympic Champions Martine Grael and Kahena Kunze from Brazil.

With the 49er world title already claimed by France, attention in the men’s Medal Race turned to a three-way battle for silver between The Netherlands, Great Britain and Spain.

Already disappointed to have lost the chance to claim a fourth consecutive world title, Bart Lambriex and Floris van de Werken made a determined start to the race and seized control of the silver medal all the way to the finish.

Spain’s Diego Botín and Florian Trittel did enough to win bronze ahead of the surprise package of the regatta, Britain’s James Grummett and Rhos Hawes, who finished a very impressive fourth overall.

Lanzarote and Marina Rubicón delivered a stunning playing field for the six days of competition. The competition is hotting up in advance of the Olympic Regatta this July with a number of big regattas on the schedule including the European Championships in La Grande Motte in the south of France in May.

The Lanzarote International Regatta is organized by Marina Rubicón and has the collaboration of the Royal Canarian Sailing Federation, as well as the institutional support of the Tourism area of the Lanzarote Cabildo through the sports product European Sports Destination (managed by SPEL-Turismo Lanzarote), Promotur Turismo de Canarias, the Yaiza City Council and the private entities Dinghycoach, Naviera Armas and Cabrera Medina (Cicar).

Final podium. 49er Worlds. Lanzarote.

1-Erwan Fischer/Clément Pequin (FRA), 11+1+7+3+1+3+1+2+3+(18)+2+3+3+2+3+1+12=58

2-Bart Lambriex/Floris van de Werken (NED), 5+4+1+7+4+1+1+1+(20)+16+3+20+4+1+7+17+4=96

3-Diego Botín/Florian Trittel (ESP), 13+18+3+3+2+3+15+1+6+7+1+1+9+5+(20)+11+8=106

… up to 71 classified

Final podium. 49erFX Worlds. Lanzarote.

1-Odile van Aanholt/Annette Duetz (NED), 1+3+1+3+6+9+8+1+1+13+5+3+2+1+(17)+6=63

2-Vilma Bobeck/Rebecca Netzler (SWE), 14+2+3+2+1+5+6+1+8+14+11+1+1+(22)+3+8=80

3-Jana Germani/Giorgia Bertuzzi (ITA), 3+2+5+16+12+2+4+2+6+6+22+6+(25)+3+1+14=90

… up to 51 classified

Text Credits: Andy Rice/Lanzarote Sailing Center

Photo Credits: Sailing Energy/Lanzarote Sailing Center

Video Credits: Fly Over Audiovisuals & Lanzarote Sailing Center