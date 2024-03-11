SailGP returns to Bermuda’s Great Sound with Apex Group named as Official Title Partner of the event

Hamilton, BERMUDA – SailGP and the Bermuda Tourism Authority (BTA) return with the world’s most exciting racing on water set to take place on Bermuda’s Great Sound on May 4-5, 2024. In a new addition to this year’s event, Apex Group will be the Title Sponsor and Official Financial Solutions Partner of the Bermuda Sail Grand Prix.

The news that international and island based Apex Group joins as Title Sponsor to the Bermuda Sail Grand Prix is a natural extension of the existing partnership that has seen SailGP adopt the league’s Exclusive Financial Solutions Partners’ Women’s Accelerator Program. SailGP has implemented the pioneering program to help increase representation of women at senior management levels, working towards driving more inclusive decision making through the league and the wider sport. In its inaugural year, 12 candidates have been selected from the depth and breadth of SailGP’s global company including athletes, commercial, communications, hospitality, technology, design, finance and strategy.

Peter Hughes, Chief Executive Officer of Apex Group, said: “I’m very pleased to continue our partnership with SailGP, who truly align with our commitments to innovation, sustainability and women’s empowerment. Apex Group has been evolving and driving positive change within the industry for over 20 years. Equally, SailGP has raised the bar when it comes to representing one of the most sustainable sports in the world. This is why our partnership works. We look forward to yet another opportunity to collaborate with SailGP working towards achieving a better, more sustainable tomorrow.”

This will be the third time that SailGP will bring its fast-paced, high-jeopardy racing to Bermuda’s shores, and the timing will coincide with the start of the island’s high season. Fans will have a variety of ticket options to choose from with racing taking place over the course of two days. Both land-based, and on-water options will be available. Giant screens, race commentary, live music, entertainment, and food and beverage are all part of what promises to create an exhilarating weekend with a great family-friendly, onshore party vibe. Tickets will go on sale later this month but fans are being encouraged to sign up to SailGP.com/Bermuda to be first in line as soon as the tickets go on sale.

Bermuda will mark the tenth event of SailGP Season 4 and it will be the biggest fleet of F50s the island has seen, with 10 teams on the start line – including newcomers Germany – and some new faces in the driver line up. Alongside island favorites including Australia’s Tom Slingsby, who leads the season, and New Zealand’s Peter Burling.

SailGP CEO Russell Coutts said: “As SailGP’s global presence expands, I’m excited to see Apex Group deepen its partnership with us as Title Sponsor of the Bermuda Sail Grand Prix and be able to work together to drive positive change both on and off the island. The Bermuda event is both a fan and athlete favorite in the calendar and not only do we look forward to working together to have a positive impact on communities in Bermuda, but also the beautiful island and blue waters will be the perfect showcase for our high-octane, close to shore racing product.”

Apex Group will join the Bermuda Sail Grand Prix’s established partners; Appleby, BF&M, Bank of Butterfield, RenaissanceRe, Everen and Clarien who are all supporting the SailGP event return.

BTA CEO Tracey Berkeley said: “We are excited to welcome SailGP back to the island. It is an honor to have the league back on our Bermuda shores. It is encouraging to see the support of additional sponsors to highlight this world class event. We look forward to showcasing our beautiful Island.”

For more information about the Apex Group Bermuda Sail Grand Prix on May 4-5, visit SailGP.com/Bermuda.