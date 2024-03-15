Droni per il trasporto medicale: una rotta di 17 km collegherà l’aeroporto al porto di Taranto

Di
Redazione
-
Droni per il trasporto medicale

Nell’ambito della seconda edizione del Mediterranean Aerospace Matching (MAM24) che si terrà a Grottaglie (TA) dal 20 al 22 marzo avrà luogo una missione dimostrativa di trasporto medicale con droni, che collegherà l’aeroporto “Marcello Arlotta” al porto della città di Taranto, in circa trenta minuti.

