Martina Barbarini seconda in Polonia nel Campionato Europeo Osy 400: dopo i controlli arriva la squalifica

Di
Redazione
-
Dopo un controllo tecnico sullo scafo i giudici hanno deciso di squalificare Martina Barbarini, giunta seconda al Campionato Europeo Osy 400, dietro al polacco Cezary Strumnik.

C’è rammarico per la notizia che ci è giunta poco fa – commenta il dirigente della scuderia di San Nazzaro C&B Racing Alex Cremona – Martina è decisamente delusa, la squalifica ricevuta non cancella la sua prestazione che resta, ma purtroppo il regolamento è chiaro.

