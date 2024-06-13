The best wingfoilers at the Ensis ENGADINWING 2024 Formula Wing Europeans

The Ensis ENGADINWING 2024 Formula Wing Europeans commenced on the 11th June in the breathtaking Lake Silvaplana. The best wingfoilers from around the world, have gathered together to race head-to-head in a variety of high-octane races!

The ENGADINWING has developed from the ENGADINWIND windsurfing event, which has been taking place for over 20 years. At the end of August, the traditional ENGADINWIND event will take place with the Junior World Championships in the Olympic IQ Foil Windsurf class. With the staging in June, the Engadin region is fully committed to growth of the trending sport of wingfoiling.

The ENGADINWING has developed into the world’s largest and most innovative foil event. World champions and European champions from three continents will show wing foiling at the highest level on Lake Silvaplana and Lake St. Moritz. 55 athletes from 14 nations have travelled to Switzerland this year to enjoy the unique lake landscape in the Engadin region as a competition stage.

The starting signal was given on June 11th with a premiere in Lake Silvaplana and will last until Sunday June 16th. The best wingfoilers will compete against each other in the disciplines Formula Wingfoil Racing and Freestyle.

One of the absolute favorites in the freestyle discipline is the Swiss rider Balz Müller from Biel. He is one of the pioneers in this new sport and is constantly developing new freestyle maneuvers.

In the Formula Wing Racing, the current rider to beat is France’s Bastien Escofet, leading the men’s racing with Poland’s Kamil Manowiecki close on points behind him. Among the women, the current fastest woman and World Champion is Maddalena Spanu from Italy, challenging her for the European title is fellow Italian Marta Monge.



Text and Photo Credits: IWSA/Engadinwind