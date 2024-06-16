The 25th Fiumanka Regatta 2024

In Rijeka, the 25th Fiumanka, a renowned regatta, took place this year, gathering more than 180 sailboats. This nautical event is one of the most important in the nautical calendar of Croatia and beyond, attracting sailors from across the region and other parts of the world. Fiumanka is known for its unique blend of sports competition and social events, creating a special atmosphere in Kvarner.

Fiumanka is sailed on two routes, tailored for sports sailboats and professional sailors, as well as amateurs and families who enjoy sailing, which was also the case in this year’s edition. During Fiumanka, Rijeka and Kvarner become the center of nautical activities, with a rich accompanying program that includes concerts, various regattas, as well as meetings of businessmen and media.

Although the forecast looked promising, there wasn’t enough wind, so the regatta had to be shortened. Despite this, the event was full of numerous participants, many accompanying events, and regattas that rounded off the week of sports and entertainment in Rijeka, which everyone enjoyed.

This event not only promotes sports and recreation but also has a significant impact on tourism and the local economy, attracting numerous visitors and extensive media attention. Thanks to the dedication of its organizers, Fiumanka once again successfully confirmed its status as a prestigious regatta, highlighting Rijeka as an important sailing center on the Adriatic.

Text Credits: Fiumanka

Photo Credits: Fiumanka

Video Credits: ICARUS Sports