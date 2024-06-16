The Wingfoil Freestyle world class at the Ensis Engadinwing 2024 is all about the new trend sport, water sports

The Engadinwing has developed from the Engadinwind windsurfing event, which has been taking place for over 20 years, and is taking place for the first time in June. With the event taking place in June, the Engadin region is devoting itself entirely to the trend sport of wingfoil with a new event.

On the weekend of June 15/16 the event is all about freestyle wingfoilers. The world’s best athletes can be seen on Lake Silvaplana. Above all, the two Swiss Balz Müller and Michi Näf. There are also top international cracks at the start like the German Benjamin May or the Italian Francesco Cappuzzo and of course the young Swiss talents like Daniel Wenger, Ramon Scheuber, Devin Hauser and Robin Zeley.

One of the absolute favourites in the freestyle discipline is the Swiss Balz Müller from Biel. He is one of the pioneers of this new sport and is constantly developing new freestyle manoeuvres.

The Engadinwing will take place from June 11th to 16th, 2024 on Lake Silvaplana and Lake St. Moritz and offers an attractive program packed with highlights. The newly designed Engadinwing is one of the most important water sports events in the world.

Text Credits: Engadinwing

Photo Credits: Engadinwing

Video Credits: ICARUS Sports