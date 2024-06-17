Marina Militare Nastro Rosa Tour 2024: The Opening Ceremony of the Giro D’Italia by Sailing Boat at the Porto Antico

Genoa– With today’s ceremony, held at the Regata Village, in the presence of civil and military authorities, the Marina Militare Nastro Rosa Tour officially began, now in its 4th edition.

The event was moderated by Fabio Pozzo, journalist of “La Stampa” and saw the participation of the Mayor of Genoa Dr. Marco Bucci, the Sub-Chief of Staff of the Navy Team Admiral Giuseppe Berutti Bergotto, the CEO of Defense Services Doctor Luca Andreoli, the President of SSi Sports & Events Doctor Riccardo Simoneschi and the Lawyer Alberto Volandri, General Secretary of the Italian Sailing Federation.

Over the years, the Nastro Rosa Tour has become a reality on the national and international sailing scene and, through the sea, sailing, sustainability and the economy of the sea, reflects Italy. These are the words of Admiral Berutti Bergotti, addressing his greeting.

Dr. Luca Andreoli, CEO of Difesa Servizi SpA, during his speech, underlined how sailing is the essential value of the Navy, to whose brand this event is dedicated, in order to promote it together with the beauties of the country.

Continuing, he thanked the institutional and non-institutional bodies that support both the “Nastro Rosa Tour” and all the other projects that Difesa Servizi SpA, as an in-house company of the Ministry of Defense, carries out in order to enhance the assets no longer in use by the Armed Forces. This is the case of the “Valore Paese Italia” project within which “Valore Paese Fari” is inserted in collaboration with the State Property Agency and ENIT – National Tourism Agency.

Concluding his speech, Dr. Andreoli underlined how the Marina Militare Nastro Rosa Tour, being a sporting event, represents a transversal marketing opportunity as it brings into play a good part of the capabilities that Difesa Servizi SpA can express in scope of the country system.

The “Lantern Stage”, dedicated to the city of Genoa, European Capital of Sport 2024, is the first of the 10 stages on which the tour is organized which, although it has a well-established format, always tries to improve year after year, he underlined Dr. Riccardo Simoneschi, President of SSi Sports & Events who supports Difesa Servizi SpA in organizing the event.

From the charm of the offshore regattas, which will ideally combine the lighthouses included in the Defense Servizi SpA valorization project, to the dynamic competitiveness of the trials on the buoys of the Wingfoil and WASZ classes, without neglecting the particular attention to environmental issues, the Marina Militare Nastro Rosa Tour 2024 promises entertainment.

We leave on June 18th and head towards Sanremo for the “Flower Stage”.

