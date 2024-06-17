The winners and the highlights of the Wingfoil Freestyle world class at the Ensis Engadinwing 2024

Best of 3 of the world’s unique water sports contest. In a direct comparison, wing foilers, windsurfers and kiters all compete against each other on the foil.

This year’s top international event is all about the new trend sport, water sports.

The Engadinwing has developed from the Engadinwind windsurfing event, which has been taking place for over 20 years, and is taking place for the first time in June. With the event taking place in June, the Engadin region is devoting itself entirely to the trend sport of wingfoil with a new event.

The winner of the BEST of 3 Freestyle competition is Balz Müller on the Windsurf Foil from Switzerland. He impressed the jury with spectacular jumps at a very high level.

The silver medal went to the German Benjamin May on the wingfoil from the third-placed kitefoiler Peer Schnyder, who made it to the podium with his high jumps.

In the women’s category, Eva Wyss won on the wingfoil ahead of Andrea Zust on the kitefoil and Laura Rudolph on the wingfoil.

The Engadinwing took place from June 11th to 16th, 2024 on Lake Silvaplana and Lake St. Moritz and offers an attractive program packed with highlights. The newly designed Engadinwing is one of the most important water sports events in the world.

Text Credits: Engadinwing

Photo Credits: Sailing Energy

Video Credits: ICARUS Sports