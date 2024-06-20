THE MARINA MILIATRE NASTRO ROSA TOUR 2024 ARRIVES IN SANREMO

AT THE ARRIVAL OF THE “STAGE OF FLOWERS” FOR THE OFFSHORE FIRST PLACE FOR TEAM 03 “GUARDIA DI FINANZA”

The first stage of the Marina Militare Nastro Rosa Tour 2024 ended today with the first place of the “Guardia di Finanza” team followed by the Air Force boat, which placed second, while the Deas team was third.

The Sanremo Yacht Club took fourth place, followed in order by Rorc 1 and Rorc 2, the Italian Navy team in seventh place, the Yacht Club Italia Venezia eighth and the Acone Associati team closing the order of arrival.

Due to adverse sea conditions, the races in the WASP and WING categories have been postponed until tomorrow, at 11am, while the Figaro category will be on a day off.

The awards ceremony will take place on Friday at 6pm at the Regatta Village in Piazzale Lorenzo Vesco in the presence of civil and military authorities.

Text Credits: Marina Militare Nastro Rosa Tour

Photo Credits: ICARUS Sports

Video Credits: ICARUS Sports