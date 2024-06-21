Marina Militare Nastro Rosa Tour 2024: second day of competitions in Sanremo

The WASZP and WINGFOIL categories are the protagonists

On the second day of competitions, the “Marina Militare” comes in first position in the WASZP category, followed by the “Guardia di Finanza” and the Italian Yacht Club team in third. Fourth is the RORC 1 Team, while the Air Force team was fifth. In the sixth position is the Acone Associati team. The Sanremo Yacht Club team came seventh in WASZP, and the DEAS team in the 8th position of the leaderboard.

Leader for the Wingfoil category is “Guardia di Finanza” team, while in second place is the team of Marina Militare followed by RORC 2 and RORC 1 respectively. Tomorrow is the last racing day for the Waszp and Wingfoil classes in Sanremo which will end with a magnificent awards ceremony at the Regatta Village.

Text Credits: Marina Militare Nastro Rosa Tour

Photo Credits: ICARUS Sports

Video Credits: ICARUS Sports