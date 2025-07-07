MIRPURI FOUNDATION SAILING TROPHY 2025: DAYS OF WORLD-CLASS SAILING AND ENVIRONMENTAL COMMITMENT IN CASCAIS

Lisbon – The 6th edition of the Mirpuri Foundation Sailing Trophy came to a close this Sunday after a weekend marked by strong winds, demanding seas, and top-level racing in Cascais. With over 150 boats and sailors from 18 countries, the regatta reaffirmed its status as one of Europe’s premier sailing events, successfully blending high-performance competition with sustainability and global impact.

Organised by the Mirpuri Foundation in partnership with Clube Naval de Cascais, the event took place from July 4 to 6, bringing together hundreds of sailors competing across eight classes: TP52, NHC, ORC, SNIPE, SB20, FINN, J70 and OPTIMIST.

The event began on Friday with the Mirpuri Foundation Conservation Forum – in Partnership with Hi Fly, this year held under the theme “The Role of Tourism and Aviation in Global Conservation.” Hosted at the Cascais Marina, the forum brought together international leaders and experts from the aviation, tourism, and marine conservation sectors, highlighting the environmental awareness dimension of the event.

The regattas got underway on Saturday at noon, with the traditional cannon shot fired from a Portuguese Navy vessel symbolically marking the start of the races. The day was defined by ideal weather conditions, allowing for races to be held across all scheduled classes.

On Sunday, however, strong winds and intense gusts changed the scenario, leading the organisers to cancel races for most classes. It was a decision taken naturally within the sailing world, where the safety of all participants is always the top priority. Only the TP52 class met the necessary conditions to compete, showcasing the versatility and resilience of these boats in more demanding weather conditions.

One of the most anticipated moments of the closing ceremony was the presentation of the Perpetual Mirpuri Foundation Sailing Trophy, awarded to the fastest boats in real time within the cruising classes.

In 2025, the honours went to Racing for the Planet, helmed by Bernardo Freitas in the ORC class, and Green Eyes, skippered by Carlos Mirpuri in the NHC class. This prestigious trophy celebrates performance and sportsmanship, with the winners’ names engraved alongside those of previous champions — a distinction that symbolises both excellence and tradition.

Regatta Winners – 2025 Edition

The 2025 edition of the regatta celebrated outstanding performances across a wide range of classes, highlighting both experienced crews and rising young talents. Below is the full list of winners:

-TP52 – SLED, Takashi Okura

-Overall Winner (Real Time) – Racing for the Planet, Bernardo Freitas

-ORC A (Corrected Time) – PARAGON R, Joaquim Barbosa

-ORC B (Corrected Time) – PARAGON, Carlos Azevedo

-Mini Cruises (Corrected Time) – AZORES, Pedro Pinho

-NHC (Real Time) – GREEN EYES, Carlos Mirpuri

-NHC (Corrected Time) – FUNBEL – NACEX, Pedro Noronha

-SB20 – BRAVO, Lourenço Mateus

-Snipe – RAYO, Andrei Smintina

-J/70 – NAVIS PORTUGAL, Diogo Pereira

-Finn – Nuno Espírito Santo Silva

-Optimist Under-15 Boys – Francisco Rosito

-Optimist Under-15 Girls – Maria Nunes

-Optimist Under-12 Boys – Artur Bento

-Optimist Under-12 Girls – Maria Magalhães

This diverse lineup of winners reflects the spirit of the event — a celebration of competitive excellence, seamanship, and the joy of sailing across generations.

The weekend also marked the crowning of the new TP52 World Champion — Quantum Racing — a symbolic and prestigious moment that elevated the international profile of the event and underscored the elite status of the Mirpuri Foundation Sailing Trophy.

Beyond the competition, the Mirpuri Foundation Sailing Trophy continued to stand out as a benchmark for sustainability. Officially recognised by UNESCO as part of the Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development, the event supports awareness and funding for marine conservation initiatives.

This year, the Mirpuri Foundation Ocean Award 2025 was presented to CORDAP’s Coral Academy (Coral Research & Development Accelerator Platform) — an innovative initiative aiming to train over 1,500 coral reef restoration specialists over the next five years. The €10,000 prize was awarded during Sunday’s closing ceremony.

Paulo Mirpuri, President of the Mirpuri Foundation, stated:

“This event reflects our commitment to leading by example — showing that a passion for sailing can go hand in hand with protecting our oceans. We aim to inspire a new generation to care for the planet while celebrating sporting excellence.”

The 2025 edition once again demonstrated that it is possible to unite high-level competition, scientific innovation, and environmental responsibility in a single, world-class event. The organisation has already confirmed that the 7th edition of the Mirpuri Foundation Sailing Trophy will take place in July 2026, once again in Cascais.

Full results:

https://regatas.cncascais.com/en/default/races/race-resultsall/text/MirpuriFoundationSailingTrophy-en-2-en