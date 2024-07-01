STEEL FRONT PROVIDES THREE POWERFUL PATROL BOATS TO DEFENCE INTELLIGENCE OF UKRAINE

Rinat Akhmetov, Ukraine's leading businessman and philanthropist, has also provided crew training through Steel Front

Kyiv– Rinat Akhmetov's Steel Front has delivered three CB90 patrol boats to the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, including training for the crews. This highly versatile platform is ideal for a number of different operations, including reconnaissance, surveillance and intelligence-gathering. They have already been used in operations in the waters around Crimea.

CB90s are Swedish-made vessels that are exceptionally fast and highly maneuverable, thanks to two 600kW marine diesel engines which power two water jets, combined with underwater control surfaces. They have a top speed of 40 kts (74kph) and can come to a complete stop in just 40 metres. And their shallow draught makes them ideal for coastal waters.

Oleksandr Vodoviz, Head of Metinvest's CEO Office, said, “We are very pleased these boats are now in the hands of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.Including arranging crew training, the whole process have taken six months. The Steel Front's role is to support Ukraine and Ukrainians in any way we can, to ensure the aggressor's ultimate defeat. There is no doubt the Black Sea is an important front and our aim is that these powerful boats will make a significant difference to Ukraine's ability to defend itself.”

The total value of the boats and training is over US$4.1 million.

The Steel Front brings together all military assistance provided by Rinat Akhmetov, leading Ukrainian businessman and philanthropist, and his businesses. In addition to these boats, since the start of the full-scale war it has also provided electronic warfare equipment, a wide range of vehicles including drones, tank shields, steel shelters for soldiers on the front line and personal protection equipment. Importantly, the Heart of Azovstal provides comprehensive support for the defenders of Mariupol and their families.

Since 24 February 2022, the Steel Front has been Ukraine's biggest private sector donor, directing more than US$200 million to support the armed forces and civilians.