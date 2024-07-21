TWO PANAMANIAN SHIPS SUFFER INCIDENTS IN INTERNATIONAL WATERS

The Panama Maritime Authority (PMA), as the governing entity of the Panama Ship Registry, communicates its awareness on the events that have affected ships of Panamanian flag in the last couple of days.

The newly built container ship Maersk Frankfurt suffered an explosion that caused a fire while navigating the Arabian Sea in front of the Indian coasts.

The ship's operator reports a body in the lashing bridge, but it is impossible to reach it because of the flames. The Indian authorities are focusing their efforts to fight the fire and guarantee the safety of the ship and the crew.

The tanker Bentley I was attacked while navigating the Red Sea on its way to Kandla, India.

Luckily, the ship did not suffer any damage and continued its journey with its entire crew safe.

In view of the rebel Houthi attacks in Yemen, the General Directorate of Merchant Marine of the PMA issued a “MMN 03/2024 Warning for the Merchant Marine”, recommending the ships of Panamanian flag navigating the Red Sea, the Persian Gulf, the Gulf of Aden and its vicinities to broaden to an extreme the safety measures and navigate with maximum precautions.

The PMA maintains active attention to both cases through its relevant offices.

The institution grants maximum support to the authorities investigating the events and the involved shipowners.

To stay informed on the situation of the affected ships, follow the official channels and accounts of the PMA: https://www.amp.gob.pa/