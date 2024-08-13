The Port of Gothenburg and Castellum to develop the first 45,000 sqm in new joint venture logistics park

(Early artist's depiction of the new logistics park where OneMed will be the first tenant. Image: Castellum/Gothenburg Port Authority)

The Gothenburg Port Authority and Castellum are jointly developing a fully leased, efficient, and sustainable logistics facility in a prime location at Halvorsäng, just north of the port's terminals. Construction is set to begin in the fall of 2024. The tenant is the medical technology company OneMed, which plans to move in by 2026. The total investment for the joint venture is over 50 million EUR.

“We look forward to welcoming OneMed to Sweden's best logistics location and are pleased to bring another strong player into the port cluster, which also contributes additional volume over the port's quays. It is gratifying that OneMed sees significant advantages in the distribution opportunities this location offers, and with the Port of Gothenburg and Castellum as a long-term partner,” says Göran Eriksson, CEO of the Gothenburg Port Authority.

The Gothenburg Port Authority and Castellum are creating a new, modern logistics park with high sustainability ambitions and good access roads to the largest port in the Nordics, intermodal terminal, industries, and major highways to and from Gothenburg. In this new logistics park, OneMed is the first tenant to sign an agreement.

“We are pleased to have found an excellent location and partner for our new, modern, and sustainable facility. This is a large and important investment for us, which will create space for our future growth and further improve our services to support Sweden's healthcare and emergency preparedness,” says Robert Schmidt, CEO of OneMed Sweden.

The new facility, which will cover 45,000 sqm, will be built according to “Miljöbyggnad 4.0” standards and has a total contract value of close to 50 million EUR over a 12-year lease period. The planned facility will have high sustainability ambitions, including solar panels with an annual production capacity of 3 GWh.

“We are very proud to offer OneMed a newly built logistics facility at Halvorsäng, one of the absolute best locations in the Nordics for logistics and distribution. The facility will be one of the largest in the region, with its 45,000 sqm, and will house both efficient warehouse spaces and attractive workplaces for OneMed's employees in Gothenburg,” says Örjan Rystedt, CEO of Castellum Region West.

In total, Castellum and the Gothenburg Port Authority plan to develop several buildings ranging from 10,000 to 50,000 sqm in the joint venture. Some of the buildings could be up to 35 meters high, allowing for space-efficient storage of large volumes. When the entire area is completed, the total building area will amount to approximately 145,000 sqm.