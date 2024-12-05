PANAMA TAKES THE LEAD IN GLOBAL DISCUSSIONS ON THE FAIR TREATMENT OF SEAFARERS

Reaffirming its dedication to upholding the labor and human rights of seafarers, Panama assumed the role of Vice Chair and governmental spokesperson during the Third Meeting of the Joint Tripartite Working Group of the International Labour Organization (ILO) and the International Maritime Organization (IMO).

The meeting, held at the ILO headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, focused on adopting international guidelines to ensure the fair treatment of seafarers detained or suspected of committing crimes, establishing safeguards to protect their rights and guarantee equitable legal processes in any jurisdiction.

“The new guidelines provide a comprehensive framework to ensure seafarers are treated fairly and with dignity during any investigation or detention, in accordance with the legal provisions of the port State,” stated Maryluz Castillo, Director General of the Directorate General of Seafarers (DGGM).

Key highlights of the approved guidelines:

Clear accountability: Responsibilities are assigned to port States, coastal States, flag States, shipowners, and the seafarer’s State of nationality.

Comprehensive support for seafarers: Includes access to consular services, legal assistance, and a focus on non-custodial measures during investigations.

Human rights protections: Ensures respect for seafarers’ dignity and individual rights at all times.

Strengthened international cooperation: Enhances collaboration among flag States, port States, seafarers’ States of nationality, shipowners, and seafarers’ representatives.

Education and awareness: Provides seafarers with guidance on avoiding self-incrimination and understanding legal procedures if detained or under investigation.

Mayte Burgos, Head of the Maritime Labor Affairs Department of the Panama Maritime Authority (PMA), emphasized the importance of these guidelines, noting that they reflect a holistic approach to safeguarding seafarers, who frequently navigate complex legal landscapes due to the international scope of their profession.

“Seafarers are a distinct group of workers who require specialized protections to address the unique challenges of their profession,” Burgos said.

The Panamanian delegation, which included ambassadors Juan Alberto Castillero Correa and César Gómez Ruiloba from Panama’s Permanent Mission to Geneva, as well as PMA representatives Maryluz Castillo and Mayte Burgos, participated in the meeting virtually.

By working alongside countries such as the United States, Belgium, Greece, India, Thailand, the Philippines, and Liberia, Panama continues to spearhead initiatives aimed at promoting the fair treatment of seafarers on the global stage.