INTERCARGO condanna l’attacco alla Magic Seas

INTERCARGO condemns attack on bulk carrier Magic Seas, calls for urgent action to protect seafarers

INTERCARGO condemns the recent armed attack on the Magic Seas, a bulk carrier operating off the coast of Yemen. The vessel reportedly came under fire from small boats, according to a bulletin issued by the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) on 6 July.

Chairman of INTERCARGO John Xylas said:

“Seafarers are not targets. We are deeply shocked by the attack on the Magic Seas and our thoughts are with the crew. These are innocent people, simply doing their jobs, keeping global trade moving. No one at sea should ever face such violence. The safety of seafarers must come first. We urge all relevant authorities to act decisively to protect those at sea and uphold international law.

INTERCARGO stands firmly with our members and all those affected.”