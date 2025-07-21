Clean Arctic Alliance Welcomes IMO Granting of Consultative Status to Inuit Circumpolar Council



London– Reacting to the decision by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) to grant Permanent Consultative Status to the Inuit Circumpolar Council – the only Indigenous Peoples organisation to receive such status, Clean Arctic Alliance Lead Advisor Sian Prior said.



“Just as it is crucial that Indigenous peoples are represented at all major fora worldwide, where decisions are made that affect the health and wellbeing of people, and the future of the planet, the Inuit Circumpolar Council has an integral role to play in the governance of global shipping and particularly of polar shipping and its impact on the Arctic climate and ecosystems.”

“The Clean Arctic Alliance looks forward to working alongside the Inuit Circumpolar Council in future IMO meetings, to ensure the protection of the Arctic marine resources on which Arctic communities depend, and to cut the impacts of super pollutants, such as black carbon, from shipping, in order to lessen the shipping industry’s impact on Arctic sea and glacier ice”, added Prior.

Inuit Circumpolar Council Press Release:

A Historic First: ICC Gains Permanent Status at The International Maritime Organization



London, England—In 2021, the Inuit Circumpolar Council (ICC) was the first and remains the only Indigenous Peoples Organization to gain provisional consultative status at the International Maritime Organization (IMO). This achievement marked the beginning of a sustained effort by ICC to ensure Inuit voices are represented where global maritime policies are shaped.

This week, that effort reached a new milestone: ICC has officially been granted Permanent Consultative Status at the IMO. This historic decision means Inuit will continue to have a seat at the table where international shipping standards are set and will be able to advocate directly on issues that affect their communities, lands, and waters.

Inuit rely on the ocean for harvesting, food security, transportation of supplies, and economic activity. Inuit are a unique people that bring a unique perspective to the meetings. We have an interest in ensuring a working environment which benefits people and maintains cultural practices and livelihoods.

This week the decision was made that ICC would gain permanent consultative status at the IMO and would have the opportunity to continue to advocate for Inuit perspectives at the forum.

“This milestone affirms the critical role Inuit play as ship owners, operators, coastal residents, and knowledge holders in shaping international shipping decisions. Becoming the first Indigenous Peoples Organization to gain Permanent Status at the IMO is not only a step forward for Inuit, but also a meaningful step forward for all Indigenous Peoples.”, says Herb Nakimayak, ICC Executive Council Member and lead ICC representative at the IMO.

“The decisions made at the IMO directly impact our communities” said Sara Olsvig, Chair of the Inuit Circumpolar Council. “From the safety of shipping routes to the protection of marine ecosystems, these decisions influence our ability to maintain our ways of life. Gaining permanent consultative status at the IMO ensures that Inuit perspectives will continue to inform global shipping policy now and into the future. We are pleased that this decision recognizes that Inuit contribute with important and distinct policies and knowledge that enrich international discussions on marine governance.”

The IMO is a specialized agency of the United Nations responsible for regulating global shipping. It sets the legal and technical standards for the safety, environmental impact, and sustainability of the international maritime industry. The IMO has 176 member states, 67 intergovernmental organizations with observer status, and 88 international non-governmental organizations in consultative status. Until now, no Indigenous Peoples Organization held permanent status.

With this decision, the IMO has taken a meaningful step toward inclusive maritime governance that recognizes Indigenous rights and knowledge. ICC looks forward to continuing its work with international partners to ensure that shipping policies reflect the realities and needs of Inuit and communities across Inuit Nunaat.