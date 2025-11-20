SURVITEC’S CIRCULAR-SERVICE MODEL XCHANGE WINS MARITIME SAFETY AWARD

Morten Lovstad, Vice President, Global Business Director – Bulk Carriers at DNV, David Montgomery, Head of Sales (UK), Survitec and Ray Girvan, Publisher, International Bulk Journal.

Survitec, a global leader in Survival Technology, has been named the winner of the Safety in Bulk Handling (Marine) category at the International Bulk Journal (IBJ) Awards for its XChange Programme, a service-led model that is reshaping how marine safety equipment is managed across the global shipping industry.

Judges praised the programme as “service-led innovation transforming how marine safety equipment is managed across the global shipping industry. The programme is setting a new standard in maritime safety, logistics, and sustainability.”

“This award is a testament to the dedication of our team and the trust our customers place in Survitec,” said Metkel Yohannes, Survitec’s Director of Product and Solutions. “XChange is not just an operational solution; it is a strategic advantage that sets new benchmarks for operators across the maritime industry. Since its launch, the programme has demonstrated clear market acceptance and operational value. XChange has grown to serve vessels across Europe, Asia, and the Americas, maintaining an average renewal rate of 95%. Operators consistently cite cost control, the removal of downtime, and full compliance management as the primary reasons for adopting the programme.”

The XChange Programme replaces conventional ownership and servicing models with a flexible, circular approach in which liferafts and immersion suits are supplied ready for use and exchanged in port. This eliminates the uncertainty of traditional servicing, where operators often face delays of six to 48 hours while equipment is inspected or recertified. Under XChange, vessels always sail with fully certified equipment, while Survitec manages compliance scheduling, logistics, and asset rotation.

Historically, operators have struggled with unpredictable downtime, servicing bottlenecks, expiring certificates, and the environmental impact associated with premature equipment disposal. The XChange Programme was designed to address these long-standing challenges by providing clear contract terms, centralised compliance tracking, and immediate access to fully certified equipment at global ports. This allows crews to focus on vessel performance rather than navigating the administrative and logistical requirements of safety-equipment management.

Customers rate the programmes’ circular-economy design. Instead of disposing of equipment at end-of-service intervals, Survitec refurbishes, recertifies, and redeploys assets through its global service network. This extends equipment lifecycles and reduces waste sent to landfill, all while maintaining full SOLAS compliance. The model also reduces emissions associated with unnecessary shipping and port congestion, as exchanges are pre-planned and coordinated, eliminating the need for vessels to deviate from their operating schedules.

The award was accepted by David Montgomery, Head of Sales (UK), during the ceremony in Liverpool. It is the second consecutive year Survitec has won this award, picking it up in 2024 for “Why Are the Fires Not Going Out? Unveiling the True Cost of Inadequate Fire Safety Inspections,” a white paper that exposes the widespread failures in fire safety practices that have led to an alarming increase in shipboard fire incidents worldwide.