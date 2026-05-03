Stable cargo flows in the Port of Gothenburg despite mixed first-quarter performance

Maersk vessel en route from the Port of Gothenburg, loaded with Swedish export products. Photo: Port of Gothenburg.

Container handling in the Port of Gothenburg continues to show positive development in terms of loaded cargo volumes. At the same time, the share of empty containers is decreasing, contributing to more efficient logistics flows, but also to a slightly lower total number of containers handled. This is shown in the port’s throughput report for the first quarter of the year.

During the first quarter, 234,000 containers (TEU*) were handled in the Port of Gothenburg, totaling a decrease of 3 percent compared with the same period last year. The decline is due to a significant reduction in the number of empty containers handled during the period, while the number of loaded containers actually increased.

“Reduced handling of empty containers improves the efficiency of cargo flows. The underlying factor is a continued increase in imports, which has further strengthened the port’s already strong balance between imports and exports, now close to a 50–50 split. A good balance between imports and exports reduces the need for empty containers to be brought into the port,” says Claes Sundmark, Vice President Sales and Marketing at the Port of Gothenburg.

However, container development during the quarter was uneven. March showed growth compared with the previous year, while lower volumes in January and February resulted in an overall decline of 3 percent in container volumes for the quarter. The share of containers transported to and from the port by rail continued to increase.

More cars – fewer Ro/Ro units

Car handling in the port increased significantly during the quarter. A total of 71,000 cars were handled, representing an increase of 15 percent compared with the first quarter of 2025. The growth was partly due to the transshipment of cars normally handled in other ports. Due to capacity constraints at those ports, the cars were instead handled in Gothenburg.

The Port of Gothenburg’s intra-European Ro/Ro traffic consists of rolling cargo shipped on vessels with frequent departures to strategically important logistics hubs in Northern and Central Europe, as well as the UK. Volumes decreased by 2 percent, partly due to planned vessel maintenance that temporarily reduced capacity.

More energy products

The Port of Gothenburg is Sweden’s largest public energy port and plays a key role in the country’s energy supply. Refineries experienced strong demand for their products during the quarter, leading to a 19 percent increase in volumes handled across the quay.

The increase should also be viewed in light of the fact that the first quarter of last year was affected by maintenance shutdowns, which had a negative impact on volumes and resulted in a relatively weak comparison period.

The port’s throughput of energy products is not directly affected by the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, as the products handled in Gothenburg predominantly originate from the North Sea area or North America.

In other segments, dry bulk handling – such as certain types of forest products, sand and gravel – increased by 29 percent following several quarters of weaker development. Forest products in particular continue to drive volumes.

The cruise season started unusually early this year, with five calls during the first quarter. The port has cruise calls scheduled for every month in 2026. The total number of passengers for both cruise and ferry traffic increased by 8 percent.

Port of Gothenburg throughput, Q1 2026

*One TEU (twenty-foot equivalent unit) corresponds to a 20-foot container.