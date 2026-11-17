The Skandia Gateway project includes deepening and widening the fairway as well as adaptations to the quay and port basin.

The Swedish Maritime Administration has awarded a joint venture between Boskalis Sweden AB, Van Oord Sweden AB and Rohde Nielsen A/S the contract to deepen and widen the fairway to the Port of Gothenburg. The award is an important step in the Skandia Gateway project, which will make it possible to receive today’s largest container vessels fully laden, as well as even larger vessels in the future.

“It is very gratifying that the project is now moving forward according to plan. Cargo volumes in the port are increasing, vessels are operating at greater draft, and the long-term congestion in other major European ports means that the fairway deepening continues to be of the utmost strategic importance,” says Elin Dörrheide, Project Manager for Skandia Gateway at the Port of Gothenburg.

The Port of Gothenburg is the largest port in the Nordic region and a central link between Swedish industry and the global market. Today, the depth of the fairway limits how much cargo the largest container vessels can transport to and from Gothenburg. The Skandia Gateway project includes deepening and widening the fairway as well as adaptations to the quay and port basin.

“Shipping is crucial for Swedish industry and trade. With the planned measures in the Skandia Gateway project, the largest container vessels will be able to transport more cargo to and from Gothenburg. This strengthens business access to efficient maritime transport and Sweden’s competitiveness,” says Thomas Nord, Head of Unit at the Swedish Maritime Administration.

The contract includes dredging approximately 7 million cubic metres of loose dredged material and rock, as well as adapting the fairway markings. This makes Skandia Gateway one of the largest dredging projects in Sweden.

Work on the fairway is planned to start in August 2027, and the entire project is expected to be completed in autumn 2028. At that point, the Port of Gothenburg will be able to receive vessels with a draft of 16.5 metres, compared with today’s 13.5 metres. Through an option in the contract, the Port of Gothenburg has the possibility of ordering additional deepening in order to accommodate vessels with a draft of up to 17.5 metres.

“This is a very important milestone in one of Sweden’s largest fairway projects. After many years of studies, environmental permit processes and optimisation of the fairway design, we are now looking forward to moving ahead with implementation,” says Jenny Röström Wicander, Project Manager for Skandia Gateway at the Swedish Maritime Administration.

After the previous procurement was cancelled in autumn 2025, the project optimized the fairway design and reduced the scope of dredging. At the same time, quayside work has continued under the management of the Port of Gothenurg. The quay reinforcement has been completed and a separate dredging work close to the quay is now underway.

The contract value for the base assignment amounts to approximately SEK 2.3 billion, with the possibility of calling off additional work through agreed options. The contract is planned to be signed at the end of 2026 between the Swedish Maritime Administration, Gothenburg Port Authority and a joint venture between Boskalis Sweden AB, Van Oord Sweden AB and Rohde Nielsen A/S, provided that the award decision is not subject to legal challenge.

About the Skandia Gateway project

Skandia Gateway is one of Sweden’s largest fairway and port development projects in modern times and is being carried out in cooperation between the Swedish Maritime Administration, the Port of Gothenburg and the Swedish Transport Administration. The project includes deepening and widening the fairway, as well as adapting the port basin and quays, in order to strengthen Sweden’s international maritime transport.