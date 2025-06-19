MARINA MILITARE NASTRO ROSA TOUR 2025: THE MARINA MILITARE TEAM WINS IN CATANZARO

The Marina Militare team wins the Catanzaro stage in the offshore category. Having left Brindisi, after about 40 hours of navigation, the Navy’s Figaro 3 crossed the finish line first, leaving behind the Guardia di Finanza team and the Royal Madras team that came in third.

Three days of intense and exciting regattas for the WASZP and WINGFOIL categories which, due to the particular and favorable thermal wind conditions that characterize the port of Catanzaro Lido, gave rise to exciting races with a very high technical level.

The Guardia di Finanza team wins the stage for the WASZP, followed by the Marina Militare team while in third place we find the Royal Madras team. In the WINGFOIL, which always give us adrenaline, the Marina Militare team wins the highest step of the podium. In second place was the Guardia di Finanza team followed by the Yacht Club Sanremo team.

It was three intense days spent in Catanzaro Lido which for the second consecutive year hosted the Marina Militare Nastro Rosa Tour which is now heading towards Syracuse. The Village crosses the Strait of Messina to host Syracuse and its people until next June 23.

Organized by Difesa Servizi in collaboration with the Marina Militare and SSI Sports & Events, with the support of ENIT-Agenzia Italiana per il Turismo, main partner of the tour, of the Federazione Italiana Vela, the patronage of Coni and the Presidency of the Council of Ministers-Department for Sport as institutional partner, the Marina Militare Nastro Rosa Tour is now heading towards Siracusa

Text Credits: Marina Militare Nastro Rosa Tour

Photo Credits: ICARUS Sports

Video Credits: ICARUS Sports