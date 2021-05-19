Yara Marine Technologies opens shop in Poland

The new site will serve turnkey deliveries as part of the company’s green tech expansion, such as shore power and WindWings, as well as onboard repairs and upgrades. This marks a milestone for Yara Marine Technologies as they move into installation.

–When introducing new and unfamiliar technologies to the maritime industry, we experience that we need to be able to supervise and cover some of the installations ourselves, if only to get local installation and commissioning teams on the right track. We often send our engineers to help on particularly difficult tasks, and now we can send our installation team as well, says Aleksander Askeland, CSO at Yara Marine Technologies.

To start with, the installation team will focus on conversions, assembly, welding and repairs.

–Especially with smaller upgrades on existing equipment, we find that a small and lean in-house installation team adds a lot of value for our customers, continues Askeland.

Improving service and aftersales

The new site will also function as a complementary addition to Yara Marine’s suppliers in the after-sales part of the business. This enables the company to further strengthen its service capabilities and add value to its long-term service agreements.

–We keep track of repairs and maintenance, and to continue our service improvements we decided to do some of the critical repairs – like welding – ourselves, as a complement to our preferred subcontractors. The goal is to increase our capacity for supervision and control, says Clas Roth, Head of Customer Service Operations at Yara Marine Technologies.

Turnkey solutions

Ship-owners and operators expect turnkey solutions for new technologies that are unfamiliar to workers, and the Poland branch is a valuable extension of Yara Marine’s ability to meet this expectation. Yara Marine finds that having an installation team to support, supervise and inspect leads to reduced risk and increased value.

–We know how to introduce and implement green maritime technologies. This is our core competence, which we developed throughout our scrubber business journey. We are able to do conversions with several of our new products, like shore power, out of dry dock. In these cases, we experience that ship owners prefer turnkey solutions with a single point of contact and responsibility. Our new Poland site – and the capacity for supervision and control it provides us with – enables us to take full responsibility for these installations, continues Roth.

The new Yara Marine shop is located at Budowlanych no 17L, 80-298 Gdańsk.

Yara Marine Technologies provides technologies to enable a greener maritime industry.

Since 2010, we have been a frontrunner in the emissions reduction industry and have developed into one of the world’s largest providers of high-quality scrubber systems, with more than 400 systems installed.

Today, we provide a portfolio of green technologies. In addition to scrubbers, we offer turnkey shore power solutions that enable vessels to connect to onshore power grids while at berth, and the cutting edge WindWings, an advanced wind-assisted propulsion and route optimization system that can reduce fuel consumption and CO2 emissions by 30% on average trading patterns.

We work with yards, ship-owners and naval architects as partners in our effort to reduce maritime emissions and drive the change towards a greener maritime industry. These partners share our ambition of ensuring a healthy planet for future generations.

We are headquartered in Oslo, Norway, with branches in Sweden, Poland and China.

Yara Marine Technologies is a fully owned subsidiary of Yara International.