Stena Line and the Gothenburg Port Authority move forward in Stena Line terminal relocation discussions

Stena Line and the Gothenburg Port Authority will work together to enable the relocation of Stena Line’s terminals and operations from central Gothenburg to Arendal from 2027. A new ferry location will promote Stena Line’s conditions for growth and implement future initiatives to meet its goal of completely fossil-free operations in 2050. At the same time, it provides opportunities to move heavy traffic out of the city centre and benefits the City of Gothenburg’s city development plans.

Stena Line and the Gothenburg Port Authority have signed a memorandum of understanding which means that the parties will work actively together to find a new location for the ferry company’s terminals and operations in the outer port area Arendal. The ambition is to be able to both strengthen Gothenburg as a sustainable Nordic freight hub as well as the common vision of sustainable shipping, and to also go hand in hand with the city’s plans to develop a denser mixed-use city along the river banks. The idea is that Stena Line will be able to enter into a 25-year lease agreement in Arendal no later than 1 January 2027.

“We want to be a driving force in the development of sustainable shipping and grow together with Gothenburg. We are positively entering into discussions about a new location for our port and our terminals because we believe that it can give us as well as the industry the opportunity to accelerate change,” said Niclas Mårtensson, Stena Line Chief Executive.

Stena Line, the City of Gothenburg and the Gothenburg Port Authority have had a close collaboration for many years. The agreement for the sites where the Stena Line terminals are located today have previously been extended to 2035. The agreements have, however, taken into account an earlier relocation if this would be required by urban development and this has now been actualized as a result of the city’s decision to build the Lindholmen-connection tunnel in the Göta Älv river.

“Since the port has secured land and agreements with surrounding operations, we now have a suitable physical location and a basic layout. With this, there are conditions enabling a move forward with a replacement location that benefits Stena Line’s operations. This is in parallel with the port’s ambition to consolidate port operations in the outer port areas, while giving the city access to central areas for urban development”, said Elvir Dzanic, Gothenburg Port Authority Chief Executive.