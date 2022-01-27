Sea Machines Announces New Strategic Advisory Board

Industry Experts Will Help Steer Strategic Vision and Growth to Deliver More Value to Marine and Maritime Clients​​​​

BOSTON– Boston-based Sea Machines Robotics, a leading developer of autonomous command and control systems for commercial vessels, announced today the formation of a strategic advisory board made up of internationally recognized industry leaders who will bring vast experience and valued guidance to the company. Continuing the company’s rapid pace of growth, Sea Machines will rely on this board as it develops new products and creates high-profile partnerships that are firmly establishing the company as the leading developer of autonomous and advanced perception systems for boats and ships.

Sea Machines’ advisory board is made up of the following respected leaders, who each bring a wealth of knowledge and decades of real-world experience to the company. They include:

Rear Admiral Mark Buzby, administrator of the U.S. Maritime Administration (MARAD) and retired rear admiral U.S. Navy

​​​​

“I chose to participate in this board because I have a long-standing interest in fostering and improving the maritime industry in ways that make it safer and more efficient for our seafarers and more able to serve our nation,” said Buzby. “We now have the great opportunity to introduce new technologies that will fulfil these requirements. Sea Machines is leading the way and I want to be a part of it.”

Kathleen Haines, independent director of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited and principal of Holbridge Capital Advisors

“It’s important for our industry to embrace challenges head on, which include lowering our carbon imprint, attracting the best and brightest talent, and making our industry safer,” Haines. “I feel that my service to this advisory board can help Sea Machines make a difference in these ways.”

Denise Kurtulus, vice president of global marine business, Rolls-Royce business unit Power Systems

“Because Rolls-Royce is partnering with Sea Machines strategically and long-term, we as a company also wanted to support it to be successful,” said Kurtulus. “I totally believe in the products, the value and the sustainability of Sea Machines for the entire industry and future, and I am happy if I can support it on the journey.”

Rear Admiral Mary E. Landry, director at Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, Ltd. and United Services Automobile Association (USAA), as well as retired rear admiral U.S. Coast Guard

“We need more cutting-edge technologies and innovation to meet the demands that are here now and ahead of us,” said Landry. “Sea Machines is ready to add tremendous value and capabilities to fill a gap that exists in areas such as human factors engineering, fuel efficiency, and waterways management and safety.”

Immediate priorities for the board members include providing real-world feedback for product development and positioning; direction on market challenges and opportunities; and forward-thinking counsel on the company’s larger goal of developing an innovative network of autonomous and connected vessels that will revitalize the oceanic supply chain.

“I am honored to welcome these industry leaders to our advisory panel,” said Sea Machines’ CEO Michael G. Johnson. “Formation of the panel is a direct reflection of our commitment to embedding practical and forward-thinking expertise into not only our product development processes, but also on all matters pertaining to the growth of the company and technology sector. I have full confidence that this team will provide diverse and valuable guidance as we continue our work in transforming the maritime industries with modern technology.”

Click here to read a Q&A with the advisory board members that provides the full rationale for their involvement and insight into ways Sea Machines' technology is positively impacting our industries.