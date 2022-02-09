International Chamber of Shipping annuncia un vertice sulla decarbonizzazione marittima in occasione delle celebrazioni del suo centenario

Il Consiglio dell’International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) ha annunciato l’intenzione di celebrare il suo centenario ospitando un vertice ad alto livello per affrontare la sfida della decarbonizzazione.

Rispondendo a una sfida lanciata dai leader del settore a Glasgow, durante la COP26, ICS lavorerà con i partner per convocare armatori, ministri, leader dei settori marittimi, dell’energia e delle infrastrutture con l’obiettivo di portare avanti un percorso tangibile per decarbonizzare il settore.

L’incontro si terrà a porte chiuse a Londra martedì 21 giugno 2022, mentre la sera del lunedì 20 giugno si terrà al National Maritime Museum di Greenwich una cena in occasione del Centenario dell’organizzazione.

Esben Poulsson, presidente di ICS, ha dichiarato: “Abbiamo sentito molte parole e impegni nell’ultimo anno, ma c’è stata pochissima azione reale. Il business è fare le cose, quindi il Consiglio ha deciso di sfruttare il momento in cui celebriamo i nostri 100 anni al timone dello shipping per riunire i leader del nostro settore, di altri settori e della politica, per concordare un percorso tangibile in avanti, basato sulla realtà e non solo un pio desiderio.

Il cambiamento arriverà solo se ci impegniamo oltre i nostri soliti processi. L’industria ha bisogno di chiarezza, ma il rischio politico e di investimento è sempre alto. Se vogliamo sbloccare la situazione e ridimensionare le azioni, dobbiamo unirci per dare forma a un futuro che funzioni per tutti”.

ICS utilizzerà il vertice per convocare un incontro dei leader marittimi, politici e economici più influenti del mondo nella City di Londra. Le conversazioni produttive con i governi durante la COP26 hanno evidenziato la necessità che i leader dell’intera catena del valore lavorino insieme per affrontare la sfida della decarbonizzazione del trasporto marittimo.

Partendo dal successo del Convegno Shaping the Future of Shipping, tenutosi a Glasgow, il vertice Shaping the Future of Shipping si svolgerà a Londra martedì 21 giugno 2022 .

Il summit vedrà i leader dell’industria e i ministri di tutto il mondo affiancati da membri dei settori portuale, energetico e finanziario, oltre a rappresentanti dei sindacati e delle fondazioni per garantire che i lavoratori e il mondo in via di sviluppo siano al centro della transizione verde della catena di approvvigionamento..

Il vertice sarà presieduto dall’ex ministro dello shipping britannico Nusrat Ghani MP che ha dichiarato: “Era chiaro dalla precedente conferenza Shaping the Future of Shipping alla COP26 che i leader dello shipping sono allineati sulla necessità di agire e sono pronti ad affrontare a capofitto le sfide della decarbonizzazione che ci attendono.

C’è molto lavoro da fare e l’industria e i governi devono unirsi e collaborare per accelerare rapidamente i passi necessari alla decarbonizzazione del trasporto marittimo.

Sono lieto di moderare il vertice Shaping the Future of Shipping, che consentirà ai leader del settore marittimo, dei governi e di tutta la catena di approvvigionamento di individuare le soluzioni vitali necessarie per realizzare un’industria marittima a zero emissioni di carbonio”.

Nel corso della riunione dell’8 febbraio, i membri del Board dell’ICS hanno ribadito l’importanza di creare dialoghi aperti tra tutte le parti interessate per trovare soluzioni pratiche agli ostacoli che impediscono la transizione verde del trasporto marittimo. Il vertice guidato dall’ICS convocherà tutte le parti vitali per la decarbonizzazione del trasporto marittimo e andrà avanti nella risoluzione di problemi sistemici per progredire verso l’azzeramento delle emissioni nette di carbonio entro il 2050.

L’agenda si concentrerà sull’identificazione dei prossimi passi pratici per le soluzioni designate dall’industria lo scorso anno, tra cui investire in ricerca e sviluppo, identificando e dando priorità alle scelte di carburante più praticabili per lo shipping e garantendo la giusta transizione, necessaria per raggiungere zero netto entro il 2050.

Le preoccupazioni circa gli alti livelli di rischio politico che impediscono una transizione verde sono state riaffermate dal Board. ICS spera che il vertice possa fungere da antidoto alla mancanza di ambizione che alcuni governi hanno mostrato verso lo sviluppo di normative e l’allocazione di finanziamenti per la decarbonizzazione del trasporto marittimo.

Per ottenere una transizione giusta ed equa, ICS lavorerà con i governi al vertice per far progredire una regolamentazione efficace a livello globale.

Emanuelle Grimaldi, presidente entrante di ICS ha aggiunto: “Siamo a meno di trent’anni dal 2050 e non abbiamo tempo da perdere. Quindi, ICS sta convocando esperti e leader in grado di trasformare il discorso in azione.

“Come evidenziato alla conferenza Shaping the Future of Shipping a Glasgow, sapremo se gli sforzi del settore marittimo avranno successo solo quando la transizione sarà in corso sul serio. Questo incontro di giugno degli esponenti del settore marittimo e di tutti i settori e i governi sarà un punto decisivo nella transizione verde dello shipping ”.

Ulteriori dettagli sulla Cena del Centenario sono disponibili qui, mentre i dettagli dello Shaping the Future Summit saranno resi noti a tempo debito.

A giugno l’ICS celebrerà anche il suo centenario: 100 anni di sostegno allo shipping globale e ai marittimi.

EN

International Chamber of Shipping announces maritime decarbonisation summit and centenary dinner

The board of the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS), has announced plans to mark its centenary and host a high-level summit to address the challenge of decarbonisation.

Responding to a challenge thrown down by industry leaders in Glasgow, during COP26, ICS will work with partners to convene shipowners, ministers, maritime, energy and infrastructure leaders with the challenge of bringing forward a tangible path to decarbonise the sector. The closed-door meeting will be held in London the day after a dinner on Monday, 20 June 2022 at the National Maritime Museum in Greenwich to mark the organisations Centenary.

Esben Poulsson, chairman of ICS said:

“We have heard many words and commitments over the past year but there has been very little real action. Business is about getting things done so the board has decided to use the moment when we mark our 100 years at the helm of shipping to bring the leaders of our industry, plus leaders from other sectors and policymakers, together to agree a tangible path forward based on reality and not just wishful thinking.

Change is only going to come if we engage beyond our usual processes. Industry needs clarity but political and investment risk is at an all time high. If we are to break the deadlock and scale the actions, we need to come together to shape a future that works for all.”

ICS will use the summit to convene a gathering of the world’s most influential maritime, political, and business leaders to the City of London. Productive conversations with governments during COP26 highlighted the need for leaders from the entire value chain to work together to address shipping’s decarbonisation challenge.

Building on the success of the Shaping the Future of Shipping Conference held in Glasgow, the Shaping the Future of Shipping summit will take place in London on Tuesday, 21June 2022.

The summit will see industry leaders and ministers from across the globe joined by members from the ports, energy, and finance sectors, as well as representatives of the unions and foundations to ensure workers and the developing world are at the heart of the supply chain’s green transition. The summit will be chaired by former UK shipping minister Nusrat Ghani MP who said:

“It was clear from the previous Shaping the Future of Shipping conference at COP26 that shipping leaders are aligned on the need for action and are prepared to tackle headfirst the decarbonisation challenges that lie ahead.

There is a great deal of work to be done and industry and governments must come together and collaborate to rapidly accelerate the steps needed for shipping to decarbonise.

I am delighted to be moderating the Shaping the Future of Shipping summit, that will enable leaders from maritime, governments and across the supply chain, to create the vital solutions needed to achieve a zero-carbon maritime industry.”

At the ICS board meeting on 8th February, board members reiterated the importance of creating open dialogues between all stakeholders to find practical solutions to the barriers preventing shipping’s green transition. The ICS-led summit will convene all parties vital to shipping’s decarbonisation and move forward on resolving systemic issues to progress to net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

The agenda will focus on identifying practical next steps for solutions designated by industry last year including investing in research and development, identifying and prioritising the most viable fuel choices for shipping, and ensuring a just transition, needed to achieve net-zero by 2050.

Concerns around the high levels of political risk preventing a green transition were reaffirmed by the board. ICS hopes the summit can act as an antidote to the lack of ambition some governments have shown toward developing regulation and allocating finance for shipping’s decarbonisation.

To achieve a fair and equitable transition, ICS will work with governments at the summit to progress effective regulation at a global level.

Emanuele Grimaldi, incoming Chair of ICS added:

“We are less than thirty years away from 2050 and we have no time to waste. So, ICS is convening experts and leaders capable of turning talk into action.

“As highlighted at the Shaping the Future of Shipping Conference in Glasgow, we will only know whether the shipping industry’s efforts are a success when the transition is underway in earnest. This meeting of minds from maritime and across industries and governments in June will be a decisive point in shipping’s green transition.”

Further details of the Centenary Dinner are available here with details of the Shaping the Future Summit to be released in due course. The ICS will also celebrate the organisation’s centennial in June, marking 100 years of supporting global shipping and seafarers.