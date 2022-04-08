Port of Gothenburg customers increasingly satisfied

Port of Gothenburg customers are increasingly satisfied with terminals and services at the port. This can be seen from the latest results of the Customer Satisfaction Index, a survey conducted at regular intervals at the Port of Gothenburg since 2003.

The port’s customers have had a say in practically all things port related, and the results of the survey show that customer satisfaction is increasing widely throughout the Port of Gothenburg.

The Gothenburg Port Authority has raised customer satisfaction index from 68 to 71. Customers are experiencing, among other things, that services in connection with vessel calls are very high and that the Port Authority has a good level of security to prevent unauthorized persons from entering the port area.

“We are really pleased to see that the Port Authority, our terminal operators and service providers around the port continue to increase in customer satisfaction. Our strategy, to grow by delivering excellent products and services to our joint customers in the port complex is paying off. By working together with our Partners in the port we all strive to complement each other’s offering to deliver an outstanding total value to our common end-customers,” said Elvir Dzanic, Gothenburg Port Authority chief executive.

Increased customer satisfaction at the port’s terminals

The biggest leap in customer satisfaction development among terminal operators can be seen at Gothenburg RoRo Terminal, whose customers give a customer satisfaction index of 70, compared to 58 at the last measurement in 2019.

“We have put a lot of energy into improvements at the terminal and we are delighted to see that it has an impact on our customers. All of our employees should be proud of that. But we won’t settle and will continue to work according to our defined plan with additional customer-specific solutions with sustainability in focus,” said Maria Franksen, Gothenburg RoRo Terminal chief executive.

Container terminal operator APM Terminals has the highest customer satisfaction among terminal operators. APM Terminals continue to increase from a high level, from 70 to 74. The car terminal, Logent Ports and Terminals, increases from 64 to 67. Stena Line had too few respondents in the survey to obtain a guaranteed result.

Development potential

There are areas that the Port Authority will continue to work on based on what has emerged in the customer survey. The port will continue to prioritize personal interactions with customers and partners, something that is perceived as important for customer satisfaction. The port will also continue to be responsive to customers and partners’ long-term, strategic needs. There is also potential to further develop how the port shares information about future work and plans such as maintenance work and development plans, as well as digitalisation conversion throughout the freight hub.

Fact file: Satisfied Customer Index

The Satisfied Customer Index is a standardised, established means of measuring customer satisfaction. The survey is conducted by marketing research company Evimetrix on behalf of the Gothenburg Port Authority. It has been run since 2003.

Port of Gothenburg customers are defined as those who use the port and its terminal operators, and they include goods owners, shipping companies, agents and logistics companies. A total of 285 customers were included in the survey, 170 of whom completed the questionnaire (response rate 59,6%). The survey was conducted during December 2021 – January 2022.