CNA BRINDISI: CONFERENZA INTERNAZIONALE PROGETTO ECSYT

23 GIUGNO 2022

Conferenza Internazionale “Portualità green: la rotta verso uno sviluppo sostenibile dei trasporti nell’Adriatico meridionale”, evento realizzato nell’ambito del Progetto ECSYT finanziato dal Programma.

INTERREG IPA CBC Italia-Albania-Montenegro 2014/2020, di cui CNA Brindisi è Lead Partner.

L’evento si terrà a Brindisi il 23 Giugno p.v. dalle 09.30, presso la Sala congressi dell’Autorità di Sistema Portuale del Mare Adriatico Meridionale, P.zza V. Emanuele II n. 7.