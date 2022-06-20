Accordo Venice Blue Flag 2022: domani la conferenza stampa di presentazione

Di
Redazione
-

Domani, martedì 21 giugno, alle ore 11, l’assessore comunale all’Ambiente, Massimiliano De Martin, terrà una conferenza stampa per presentare la sottoscrizione dell’accordo Venice Blue Flag 2022 tra il Comune di Venezia, il Porto e le compagnie croceristiche.

La conferenza stampa si terrà in modalità telematica attraverso la piattaforma Webex. Gli operatori dell’informazione che intendono partecipare dovranno accreditarsi entro e non oltre le ore 18 di lunedì 20 giugno attraverso il seguente webform.