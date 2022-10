BiLOG Logistics & Maritime Forum: Piacenza, Italy, 10th-11th November

Boosting the green digital transition

BiLOG conference&expo is the place to discuss the main trends of the European logistics and maritime sector in terms of sustainability, energy transition, digitalisation and resilience.

10th NOVEMBER 2022

| ACTIVE LABOR POLICIES IN THE EVOLVING WORLD OF LOGISTICS AND PORTS

Chariman: Alexio Picco, Managing Director Circle Group and EU Funding Expert

| Giuseppe Cavalli, President Piacenza Expo

| Katia Tarasconi, Mayor Municipality of Piacenza

| Mario Sommariva, President Port Authority of the Eastern Ligurian Sea

| Francesco Rolleri, President Confindustria Piacenza

| Mario Gerini, President Confindustria La Spezia

| Francesco Milza, President Regional Confcooperative Emilia Romagna

| PORTS AND LOGISTICS: NEW JOBS, UPSKILLING, CONTINUOUS TRAINING AND GENDER GAP

| Livia Spera, Acting General Secretary European Transport Workers Federation

| Paola Vidotto, General Secretary Accademia Italiana della Marina Mercantile

| Federica Catani, General Secretary Scuola Nazionale Trasporti e Logistica

| Paola Girdinio, President START 4.0

| Ambrogio Dionigi, Economic Development Area, Metropolitan City of Bologna

| Claudio Capuano, Port Network Authority of the Central Tyrrhenian Sea

| Giuseppe Bardelli, General Coordinator ITS Logistica Sostenibile – Piacenza

| ENERGY TRANSITION AND RESILIENCE OF PORTS AND LOGISTICS: TRENDS, SCENARIOS AND GEOPOLITICAL IMPACTS

| Andrea Benveduti, Councillor for Economic Development of the Liguria Region

| Vincenzo Colla, Councillor for Economic Development of the Emilia-Romagna Region

| Gianluigi Nocco, Environment Assessments, Ministry of Ecological Transition*

| Port Authority of the Eastern Ligurian Sea

| HYDROGEN AND RENEWABLES: THE OPPORTUNITY OF PROXIMITY ENERGY COMMUNITIES FOR PORTS AND LOGISTICS

Chairman: Giovanni Satta, Italian Center of Excellence on Integrated Logistics UNIGE

| Andrea Condotta, Public Affairs and Innovation Manager, Gruber Logistics

| Marcello Romagnoli, Prof. University of Modena & Reggio Emilia, Director of H2 Mo.Re

| Jacopo Riccardi, Logistics, Ports and Energy Liguria Region

| Grzegorz Pawelec, Director Intelligence Hydrogen Europe

| Xavier SabatC) Ibarz, Environmental Sustainability Department Port of Barcelona

| DISCUSSION TABLES BETWEEN THE COMPANIES OF THE PIACENZA LOGISTIC NODE AND THE OPERATORS OF THE PORT SYSTEM OF THE EASTERN LIGURIAN SEA

| Confindustria Piacenza

| Terminal del Golfo – Tarros

| La Spezia Containers Terminal

| Operatori del Porto di Marina di Carrara

| La Spezia Port Service

| Consorzio Co.sil.

| IKEA*

11th NOVEMBER 2022

| COLD IRONING: TOWARDS A COMMON EUROPEAN HARMONIZATION AND THE ITALIAN DEPLOYMENT PLAN

Chairman: Dimitrios V. Lyridis, Associate Professor National Technical University of Athens

| Reza Karimpour, Technical Project Manager EALING project

| Giuseppe Catalano, Italian Ministry of Sustainable Infrastructures and Mobility

| Christophe Gaigneux, Ports & Maritime Regional Sales & Product Manager Wabtec

| CLIA*

| TEN-T REVISION: THE EU CORRIDORS, THE EUROPEAN MARITIME SPACE (EMS) AND THE ROLE OF THE INLAND TERMINALS

Chairman: Federica Montaresi, Port Authority of the Eastern Ligurian Sea

| Kurt Bodewig, European Coordinator Motorways of the Sea

| Linda Thulin, President ScanMED RFC

| Francesco Benevolo, Managing Director RAM

| Alberto Milotti, Vice President Europlatform

| Gianpiero Strisciuglio, CEO Mercitalia Logistics

| Fondazione ITL (ERIC project: Emilia Romagna Intermodal Cluster)

| Paola Sisti, Mayor Municipality of Santo Stefano Magra

| EMERGING TECHNOLOGIES FOR THE DIGITALIZATION OF THE MANUFACTURING INDUSTRY SUPPLY CHAIN

Chariman: Alexio Picco, Managing Director Circle Group and EU Funding Expert

| Ivano Russo, Sole director RAM (recorded video)

| Laura Castellani, Italian Customs and Monopolies Agency

| Alberto Cozzi, European Project Manager Port Network Authority Eastern Adriatic Sea

| Ulrika Hurt, Expert Group DTLF (European Commission DG MOVE)

| Fabrizio Ferrari, CEO AITEK

| THE SIMPLIFIED LOGISTICS ZONE: A NEW HORIZON FOR THE GROWTH OF PORTS AND LOGISTICS COMPANIES

| Mario Sommariva, President Port Authority of the Eastern Ligurian Sea

| Andrea Corsini, Councillor for Mobility, Transport, Infrastructures, Emilia Romagna*

| Andrea Benveduti, Councillor for Economic Development of the Liguria Region*

| Francesco Rolleri, President Confindustria Piacenza*

| Mario Gerini, President Confindustria La Spezia*

| Gabriele Buia, President Confindustria Parma*