Dichiarazione del presidente dell’Autorità di Sistema portuale del Mare di Sicilia occidentale Pasqualino Monti sul varo della nave del Qatar

“Siamo felici del lavoro svolto in questi anni per supportare Fincantieri a costruire questo importante risultato. E siamo altrettanto soddisfatti per essere finalmente arrivati alla pubblicazione di due bandi di gara – circa 150 milioni – per la ricostruzione del bacino da 150 mila tonnellate che, come ha sottolineato l’ad Pierroberto Folgiero, consentirà a Fincantieri di consolidare la sua mission costruttiva a Palermo”.

