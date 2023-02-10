Il cordoglio del presidente dell’Adsp MTCS Pino Musolino per la tragica scomparsa di Alberto Motta

Di
Redazione
-

Civitavecchia-Il Presidente dell’Adsp Pino Musolino esprime, anche a nome di tutto l’ente, il più profondo cordoglio e la vicinanza ai familiari del giovane lavoratore portuale Alberto Motta rimasto vittima del drammatico incidente di questa mattina.

“Questa tragedia, che colpisce tutto il porto – afferma Musolino – deve spingerci tutti a fare ancora di più affinché simili situazioni non si ripetano. Alla famiglia del ragazzo giungano le mie più sentite condoglianze, a nome di tutto il porto di Civitavecchia”.

