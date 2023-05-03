The Port of Gothenburg strengthens cooperation with the tech industry

The Port of Gothenburg is involved as a partner in an innovation platform that was launched today. The platform will bring the port closer to the local and global tech industry and serve as an accelerator for digital development and sustainable logistics solutions. Through collaboration in the platform network, the port will be able to take further steps in both innovation and sustainability.

“We know from experience that we have a lot to gain by taking our expertise, challenges, and potential solutions to new arenas and exposing them to new thoughts and ideas. And there is an important signal value in being involved in this project from the beginning to encourage more to join,” says Malin Collin, Vice President Business Strategy and Deputy CEO at the Gothenburg Port Authority.

The new innovation platform is an open platform with a focus on sustainability. Things kicked off officially on May 3 with an inauguration event in Gothenburg where the initiators, Volvo Cars and Plug and Play, started to explore opportunities and plan initiatives together with the Port of Gothenburg.

Plug and Play helps large companies gain access to strategically interesting start-ups. With operations in over 50 locations globally, the company monitors an ecosystem with more than 50,000 start-ups and 500 partners. The list of its own alumni companies includes names such as Dropbox, PayPal, Trulioo, and Rappi.

“We are delighted to have the Port of Gothenburg joining our Maritime and Sustainability verticals as a corporate partner. As the main logistics hub in the region, the Port of Gothenburg is a key addition to our partner network, and we look forward to driving innovation across industries and the globe together,” says Sallar Faridi, Senior Director at Plug and Play Tech Center.

“Crucial for moving forward”

The Port of Gothenburg’s involvement as an anchor partner is in line with the ports digital transformation goals towards becoming a “smart port”, Malin Collin explains:

“The port is in the midst of a transition phase where electrification, access to alternative fuels, green corridors, digitized quay planning and ship call procedures are examples of areas where we have come a long way. Collaboration in innovation and tech has played important roles in our development so far and will become even more crucial for us moving forward. We are constantly seeking new areas for this type of collaboration, and this is a great opportunity that many players in the port will be able to benefit from.” Malin Collin concludes:

“For example, different port players have challenges that require innovative solutions. The role of the innovation platform is to match these challenges with relevant start-ups and scale-ups. Ideas from other companies with new technologies and alternative ways of working are needed to challenge a traditional industry in need of innovation to develop sustainability work and strengthen competitiveness.”

