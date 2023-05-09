UNA NUOVA STAGIONE PER TARANTO CRUISE PORT: TARANTO DA IL BENVENUTO AL PRIMO SCALO DEL 2023

Taranto Cruise Port é lieta di dare il benvenuto a Celebrity Constellation, nave della compagnia di crociere premium Celebrity, che apre la stagione crocieristica 202a nel porto di Taranto e fara scalo nella citta 4 volte.

La nave é arrivata stamattina e i suoi passeggeri si sono goduti la giornata tra escursioni in autobus, a piedi e in bicicletta, ritrovandosi immersi nella cultura pugliese, neIl’enogastronomia, nel prezioso artigianato e nel folklore.

Nella stagione 202a Taranto Cruise Port ospitera complessivamente circa 40 scali di 7 Compagnie di Crociera, che porteranno nella citta di Taranto alI’incirca 110.000 crocieristi.

Costa Crociere, con i suoi 19 scali, sara la principale compagnia crocieristica per la stagione del porto pugliese.

“Questo importante calendario dimostra l’impegno di Taranto Cruise Port nel promuovere la cittâ di Taranto e il territorio della Puglia- afferma Raffaella Del Prete, General Manager di Taranto Cruise Port – Pronti ad offrire il nostro miglior servizio alle Compagnie di Crociera e ai loro passeggeri, oggi iniziamo la nuova stagione con numeri incoraggianti”.

Dal 2021, Taranto Cruise Port é parte di Global Ports Holding (GPH), il piu grande operatore indipendente di terminal crociere al mondo, con una presenza consolidata nelle regioni dei Caraibi, del Mediterraneo e delI’Asia-Pacifico, ivi comprese alcune ampie realta commerciali in Montenegro. Con una piattaforma integrata di porti crocieristici al servizio di navi da crociera, traghetti, yacht e megayacht, GPH gestisce 27 terminal in 14 Paesi e continua a crescere costantemente, fornendo servizi a oltre 15 milioni di passeggeri e raggiungendo una quota di mercato del 29% nel Mediterraneo ogni anno.

EN

A NEW SEASON FOR TARANTO CRUISE PORT: TARANTO WELCOMES FIRST CALL OF 2023

Taranto Cruise Port is pleased to welcome Celebrity Constellation, ship belonging to the Premium Cruise Line Celebrity, which opens the 2025 cruise season in the port of Taranto and calls the city 4 times.

The ship arrived this morning and its cruise passengers enjoyed the day on excursions by bus, on foot and by bike, finding themselves immersed in Apulian culture, food and wine, precious handicrafts and folklore.

Overall, Taranto Cruise Port will welcome about 40 calls in 2023 season by 7 Cruise Lines, which will bring about 110.000 cruise passengers to the city of Taranto.

Costa Cruises, with its 19 calls, will be the main cruise company for the season of the Apulian port.

“This significant schedule shows Taranto Cruise Port’s commitment to promoting the city of Taranto and the territory of Apulia – says Raffaella Del Prete, General Manager of the Taranto Cruise Port- Ready to render our best service to the Cruise Lines and to their passengers, today we start the new season with encouraging numbers”.

Since 2021, Taranto Cruise Port has been part of Global Ports Holding (GPH), the world’s largest independent cruise port operator, with an established presence in the Caribbean, Mediterranean and Asia-Pacific regions, including extensive commercial port operations in Montenegro. With an integrated network of cruise ports serving cruise liners, ferries, yachts and mega-yachts, GPH operates 27 cruise ports in 14 countries and continues to grow steadily, providing services for over 15 million passengers and reaching a market share of 29% in the Mediterranean annually.