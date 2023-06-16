Il presidente Guerrieri riceve a Palazzo Rosciano l’ambasciatore belga Pierre-Emmanuel De Bauw

Di
Redazione
-
Guerrieri riceve a Palazzo Rosciano

Il presidente dell’AdSP del Mar Tirreno Settentrionale, Luciano Guerrieri, ha incontrato stamani a Palazzo Rosciano l’ambasciatore del Belgio in Italia, Pierre-Emmanuel De Bauw, accompagnato dal Console onorario Federico Scavetta.

Nel corso del colloquio sono stati affrontati vari temi di attualità, quali la progettualità in corso dell’AdSP, gli investimenti nelle connessioni ferroviarie e i progetti legati alla sostenibilità ambientale ed energetica.

La visita si è conclusa con il consueto scambio dei crest.

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE