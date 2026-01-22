HYDS to build hydrogen electrolyser in the Port of Gothenburg

Concept image of the electrolyser in the Port of Gothenburg. Image: HYDS.

The Norwegian hydrogen company Hydrogen Solutions AS (HYDS) plans to build a hydrogen electrolyser and thereby establish production of green hydrogen at the Port of Gothenburg. The investment strengthens the port’s role as a hub for fossil-free fuels and enables the transition of several transport modes in and around the port. Hydrogen production is planned to be operational by 2029.

In 2021, the Port of Gothenburg and the Norwegian energy company Statkraft signed an agreement to investigate the conditions for hydrogen production within the port area. Since then, the project has progressed, including the completion of the permit processes required for the construction of the electrolyser.

HYDS has now acquired the project company from Statkraft, including the lease agreement with the Port of Gothenburg, the environmental permit for the facility, as well as external financing. With all of this in place, the start-up phase will be short, and HYDS aims to commence production of green hydrogen in 2029.

The facility is planned with a capacity of five to ten MW, enabling production of two to four tonnes of hydrogen per day. This corresponds to up to 20,000 litres of diesel and can help reduce CO₂ emissions by up to 60 tonnes per day.

“We would like to warmly welcome HYDS to the Port of Gothenburg and view their investment in green hydrogen in the port area very positively. A transition to many different fuels is taking place here, and the production of green hydrogen in the port creates the conditions for the transition of several transport modes in and around the port,” says Viktor Allgurén, Head of Innovation at the Port of Gothenburg.

The Port of Gothenburg is working systematically to establish an infrastructure where several fossil-free fuels are made available to meet different transport needs. Within the port area, the hydrogen company Hydri already operates a public hydrogen refuelling station serving hydrogen-powered vehicles and machinery. As plans for the electrolyser now progress, this means the port will have a complete hydrogen infrastructure – from production to distribution and end use.

For HYDS, the establishment at the Port of Gothenburg represents a strategic investment in green hydrogen production where there is strong potential for use.

“We look forward to developing the project and maturing it towards a final investment decision in the first half of 2027. The Port of Gothenburg is a perfect place for us to grow. Here, industry, logistics and maritime activities converge – and the need for fossil-free fuels is both tangible and growing. By building an electrolyser in the port, we are taking an important step towards making green hydrogen available where it is truly needed,” says Frode Kirkedam, CEO of HYDS.

The new facility will use renewable electricity together with water to produce green hydrogen, which will then be distributed and sold to external customers. The hydrogen can be stored and used across various transport modes, primarily for heavy transport. The use of hydrogen results in virtually no emissions other than water vapour.