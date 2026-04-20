Port of Gothenburg signs EUR 18 million dredging contract for major fairway deepening project

Ongoing quay reinforcement works as part of the Skandiaporten project. The project will soon enter its next phase. Photo: The Port of Gothenburg.

The Port of Gothenburg has signed a contract with Boskalis Sweden AB for blasting and dredging works as part of Skandia Gateway, a major infrastructure project aimed at increasing capacity for larger vessels. The contract is valued at approximately SEK 202 million (around EUR 18 million).

The works form part of the port’s contribution to the wider Skandia Gateway project, which will deepen the fairway into the Port of Gothenburg from today’s vessel draught of 13.5 metres to a maximum 17.5. This will enable more, larger and deeper-draught vessels to call at Scandinavia’s largest port.

Boskalis was selected following a tender process involving five interested contractors.

– It is a highly competent contractor with solid experience in projects of a similar nature, says Jan Andersson, Project Manager for Skandia Gateway at the Port of Gothenburg.

“One of the final major milestones”

Since spring 2024, the Port of Gothenburg has carried out extensive quay reinforcement works at the port’s container terminal. These upgrades are a prerequisite for the upcoming dredging and blasting works.

– This is one of the final major milestones in the port’s part of the project, and we remain on schedule and within the previously communicated budget, says Jan Andersson.

Preparations for the project organisation will now begin, with construction works scheduled to take place during the next dredging season, from October 2026 to March 2027.

Once the port’s works are completed, the Swedish Maritime Administration will assume responsibility for dredging the fairway outside the port area, from the port basin and out towards the port entrance. These works are planned to begin in autumn 2027.

Skandia Gateway: Securing future shipping capacity

Skandia Gateway is a strategic project designed to secure Sweden’s direct access to the world. As vessel sizes continue to grow, the current fairway depth already limits the ability of large vessels to call at the Port of Gothenburg fully loaded.

The Port of Gothenburg is the largest port in Scandinavia and the only port in Sweden capable of handling the world’s largest ocean-going vessels today.

The Skandia Gateway project is a collaboration between the Swedish Maritime Administration, the Swedish Transport Administration and the Port of Gothenburg.