E’ IL LEGGENDARIO SWAN 65 CHE FU DI CLARE FRANCIS IL VELIERO CON CUI TRANSLATED FARÀ IL GIRO DEL MONDO

FB4NNC AJAX NEWS PHOTOS - 1977. SOLENT, ENGLAND. - WHITBREAD RACE ENTRY - CLARE FRANCIS (GB) SKIPPERED THE BIG SPARKMAN & STEPHENS DESIGNED 70 FT KETCH ADC ACCUTRAC IN THE 1977/78 WHITBREAD ROUND THE WORLD RACE. PHOTO:JONATHAN EASTLAND/AJAX ?REF:ACCUTRAC_1977_2. Image shot 1977. Exact date unknown. E5G48X AJAXNETPHOTO - 1976. PLYMOUTH,ENGLAND-OSTAR-ROBERTSON'S GOLLY SKIPPER CLARE FRANCIS (GBR) PHOTO : JONATHAN EASTLAND / AJAX. Image shot 1976. Exact date unknown.

Roma-la barca a vela sulla quale Translated, azienda dell’industria delle traduzioni pioniera nell’intelligenza artificiale, affronterà il giro del mondo in regata, è un’icona della vela ed una delle più famose nella storia. Il modello Swan 65, progettato dallo storico studio newyorkese Sparkman & Stephens è considerato dagli esperti la più bella barca a vela mai realizzata e tra quelle che conta maggiori successi.

Fu infatti uno Swan 65 a vincere la prima edizione della Whitbread nell’anno 1973/74 (Sayula II di Ramon Carlin). Durante la seconda edizione della Whitbread, tre Swan 65: King’s Legend, Disque d’Or e ADC Accutrac, sono arrivati rispettivamente secondo, quarto e quinto, mentre lo Swan 651-011, Fazer Finland, è arrivato terzo assoluto nella 4a edizione della Whitbread nel 1985.

Translated 9 è il 9° esemplare costruito negli oltre vent’anni di produzione di questo ineguagliabile veliero, varato nel 1974. Quasi 20 metri di lunghezza per 5 di larghezza, conta 3 cabine e 3 bagni oltre all’alloggio del marinaio, con una cucina separata, ed una dinette per ospitare comodamente 11 persone in crociera. Esternamente ed internamente ricoperta di legno prezioso e curata in ogni dettaglio, riesce a combinare una assoluta eleganza con ottime performance, comfort e tenuta del mare.

Questo Swan 65 in particolare ha una storia importante. Alla regata più difficile e prestigiosa del mondo, Translated 9 partecipò nel 1977 con il nome di ADC Accutrac, lo storico sponsor produttore di giradischi, capitanata da Clare Francis, prima donna skipper a condurre un’imbarcazione nella Whitbread Round the World Race, che in 126 giorni e 20 ore conquistò in quinta posizione assoluta il traguardo di una gara in cui arrivare alla conclusione è il primo e il più grande dei successi.

Le immagini di allora raccontano dell’incredibile viaggio che affrontò ADC Accutrac, del suo ponte inondato di neve, dei marinai aggrappati al timone sotto onde anomale, delle vele soffiate a gran forza dai venti, di iceberg sfiorati, di notti e giorni in alto mare in tempesta, di un gruppo di valorosi esperti velisti allora sotto i comandi Clare Francis – anche lei come Translated una vera e propria outsider – che raccontò in Come Wind or Weather della regata attorno al mondo su questo stesso elegante Swan 65.

La storia di questa barca e della sua unione con Translated conta numerose coincidenze.

Nella ricerca che Clare Francis condusse per trovare lo Swan 65 adatto ai suoi scopi, scelse, tra i tre che le furono proposti, proprio lo Swan 65 che si trovava nella metà degli anni ’70 vicino Roma. Oltre 40 anni dopo, Nicola Parolin, armatore ed appassionato velista, ritrovò la barca (all’epoca conservava il nome di Force 9 of London) in un invaso a secco e in uno stato di quasi abbandono, non lontano da Roma e precisamente vicino Gaeta. Con Nicola Parolin lo Swan 65 subì un meticoloso restauro conservativo per tornare a cavalcare i mari e a competere in tutto il Mediterraneo come una vera regina. Ed è proprio da Nicola Parolin che Marco Trombetti – Ceo di Translated – in una fredda giornata nei caldi saloni dello Yacht Club de Monaco ha ricevuto la consegna della barca, entrambi consapevoli del nuovo importante obiettivo che Translated sarebbe andata ad intraprendere, riportandola sui litorali romani dove ora si sta preparando ad affrontare nuovamente il giro del mondo. Da Roma al giro del globo più volte ed ora proprio sotto l’egida di una azienda che nasce a Roma ed è diffusa in tutto il pianeta, partner di grandi player mondiali.

“Per partecipare alla OGR23 – spiega Isabelle Andrieu co-founder di Translated – volevamo una barca che non solo fosse performante, bella ed iconica, ma che soprattutto parlasse di diversità, inclusione, passione e coraggio. Per questo motivo abbiamo scelto la barca portata al traguardo della prima donna che partecipò alla Whitbread Round the World Race”.

Nell’OGR2023, nello spirito originario della Whitbread, le strumentazioni utilizzabili dall’equipaggio di Translated 9 saranno le stesse di allora e non una di più: niente GPS, né mappe elettroniche, ma sestante ed osservazione delle stelle per dirigere la rotta e nessuna possibilità di comunicare col mondo esterno durante la navigazione.

Un’avventura estrema, che nelle passate edizioni ha contato all’arrivo meno barche e uomini di quanti siano partiti, ma anche una sfida incredibilmente avvincente, audace ed epica.

Translated 9 vuole ripetere la storia: stessa barca, stessa rotta, stessa tecnologia e, si spera, stesso successo!

Il veliero tradurrà il vento in movimento, gli uomini trasformeranno l’impegno in successo.

“Twenty years from now, you will be more disappointed by the things you didn’t do than those you did. So, throw off the bowlines. Sail away from safe harbor. Catch the wind in your sails. Explore. Dream. Discover.”― Mark Twain

English

TRANSLATED SELECTS ICONIC SWAN 65 FOR OCEAN GLOBE RACE, BRINGING LEGACY OF DIVERSITY, INCLUSION

Ship Made History when First Female Captain, Clare Francis, Piloted It to Finish in the 1977 Whitbread Race

ROME—Translated a company that is pioneering a powerful combination of human creativity and machine intelligence to craft quality translations at speed, has selected a sailing craft with a storied history to be its vessel during the epic Ocean Globe Race 2023 (OGR 23).

Translated will participate aboard the Translated 9 in the around-the-world regatta in which sailors pilot vintage ships without the benefit of modern technology or equipment.

The Translated 9 previously sailed as the ADC Accutrac, and it became an icon of the seas under British skipper, Clare Francis, who led it to a fifth place finish of the 1977 Whitbread Around the World Race, achieving a milestone in both sailing and women’s history.

The craft, a Swan 65 designed by the historic New York studio Sparkman & Stephens, is currently anchored at Rome’s Port of Riva di Traiano, in preparation for the race. The OGR 23 marks the 50th anniversary of the epic competition, first held in 1973. The 2023 race will mirror the original Whitbread in both its route, primarily across the Southern Hemisphere and the skill required to navigate such a journey in a small craft.

“To participate in the OGR 23, we wanted a boat that was not only beautiful and iconic but that also spoke of diversity, inclusion, and courage,” said Isabelle Andrieu, Translated’s co-founder. “We were thrilled to find this boat that was captained to the finish by the first woman to enter the Whitbread race. Clare Francis’ sailing career may have been short-lived, by her own choice, but it was record-breaking and left a lasting legacy.”

The Swan 65 is considered to be one of the most beautiful sailboats ever made and certainly one of the most successful. A Swan 65, (the Sayula II by Ramon Carlin) won the first Whitbread race, which took place over 1973 and 1974. During the second Whitbread, three Swan 65s placed–King’s Legend, Disque d’Or and ADC Accutrac–at second, fourth and fifth respectively. In the fourth Whitbread in 1985, a 651-011, Fazer Finland, finished third.

Launched in 1974, Translated 9 is almost 20 meters long by 5 meters wide. It has three cabins, three bathrooms, a kitchen, and a dinette and can comfortably accommodate 11 people. Its exterior and interior are made of precious wood and the craft is considered a combination of performance excellence and comfort.

The craft gained fame under Francis, who crossed the Whitbread finish line in fifth place, in 126 days and 20 hours at sea. Finishing the rigorous Whitbread at all, like the upcoming Ocean Globe Race, is considered the greatest of successes.

ADC Accutrac’s odyssey under Francis, as pictured in the book she wrote about the race, “Come Wind or Weather,” found its deck covered with snow, skimming by icebergs and its sailors clinging to the rudder under enormous waves, with sails blown by gale-force winds.

While Francis left sailing and pursued a successful career as an author, the ADC Accutrac ultimately fell into disrepair. Nicola Parolin found the boat, at the time named Force 9 of London, near Gaeta, Italy, and brought it back to life and on the seas once again. .

The ship changed hands once again, now as Translated 9, under the stewardship of Translated co-founders Marco Trombetti and Isabelle Andrieu. It is taken on sails up and down the coastline near Rome as it prepares to tackle the world’s oceans once again.