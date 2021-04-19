MAXI YACHT TROPHY CONFIRMED

Scritto da Redazione Eventi, Internazionale, Italia, News, Regate, Sport

Capri is ready to welcome the Maxi yachts competing for the RCSW Trophy.

Reopening promised by Italian PM Draghi warmly welcomed.

“The regatta will go ahead, we confirmed this in our press release in March and I can confirm it again now.” commented Roberto Mottola di Amato, President of the Circolo Remo e Vela Italia, refuting any unsubstantiated claims to the contrary circulated in recent weeks and heightened by the unfortunate postponement of racing in Portofino, with dates now overlapping with the Maxi Trophy in Capri.

“The owners have told us that they want both to race in Capri, and to take part in our Tre Golfi regatta, and we are delighted to be able to accommodate them. Especially now that we have a clearer and more reassuring picture on the easing of restrictions in the month of May.” continued the President of the organizing yacht club.

The schedule published in the Notice of Race on the event website six months ago remains unchanged. The website also provides full details of the anti-Covid protocol, which is constantly updated.

Two prize giving ceremonies will take place: on Friday 14th May the winners of racing in Capri will be announced, while only on Monday 17th, at the conclusion of the Tre Golfi offshore regatta, the winner of the combined ranking will be awarded the prestigious Rolex Trophy.



“This year the island will welcome the crews with even warmer hospitality than ever. The tone may be slightly different, aware of the beauty and charm of the island of Capri we will be reopening with great care this year, but at the same time with immense drive and energy – fuelled by the desire to overcome this challenging period with confidence and optimism.” confirmed Achille D’Avanzo, President of the Yacht Club Capri.

Communication and safety

To optimize communication and limit contacts between the organizers and skippers, the RCSW will be a paperless regatta. All registrations and communications will take place exclusively via the event website where participants can use a live-chat to contact the organizers. Once registration is completed, and all the required documents have been provided, each participant and staff will receive a “boarding card” essential to access the regatta village