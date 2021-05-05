Home » Eventi, Italia, News, Regate, Sport » Regata dei Tre Golfi: New start time of the long distance race 15th May 2021

Regata dei Tre Golfi: New start time of the long distance race 15th May 2021

Caro Armatore/Skipper,
In parallelo con la riduzione dei casi di Covid registrati anche a livello nazionale ci attendevamo un allentamento delle regole sugli orari di limitazione alla circolazione.


Purtroppo questi rimangono applicati a partire dalle ore 22.00.
Per evitare assembramenti di spettatori della regata in orari proibiti, dobbiamo modificare l’orario della partenza della Regata dei Tre Golfi alle ore 19.00 per i partecipanti al Campionato Europeo ORC ed alle 19.30 per tutte le altre classi.

Dear Owner/Skipper,
in line with the reducing number of Covid cases registered in Italy, we were expecting less stringent rules on curfew limitations.


Unfortunately the existing laws still limit circulation after 10.00PM.
Therefore in order to avoid gathering of spectators during curfew, we have to change the start of the Regata dei Tre Golfi at 7.00PM for the ORC European Championship and at 7.30PM for all other classes.

