Prima giornata di regate per gli scafi del Maxi Yacht Capri Trophy

Prima giornata di regate con il Comitato di Regata della Rolex Capri Sailing Week che ha atteso che si stabilizzasse il vento per dare la partenza della prima prova. Alle 14 è entrato deciso un S, SW tra i 10 e i 12 nodi che ha consentito l’inizio delle procedure con il campo posizionato nelle Bocche di Capri. Alle 14:30 start su un percorso a bastone di circa 8 miglia, poco più di un’ora il tempo di percorrenza per i maxi che iniziano così a scrivere il primo foglio della classifica: dopo il calcolo dei compensi, la prima regata vede dunque in testa il 60’ Blue Oyster, Shirlaf di Giuseppe Puttini e Lorina 1895 di Jean Pierre Barjon.

Alle 16:10 la seconda partenza con il vento oramai stabile tra i 12 e i 14 nodi su percorso analogo a quello della prima prova con il vento sempre da 245°. Al termine della prima bolina, un consistente salto di vento da 270°, come previsto dai modelli meteo, ha costretto il comitato a spostare le boe in base alla nuova direzione del vento. Operazione svolta in maniera piuttosto tempestiva grazie all’utilizzo delle nuove boe robotiche MarkSetBot, ma che a poco è servito visto che un calo di vento proprio in prossimità dell’arrivo ha costretto il comitato ad annullare la seconda prova di giornata.

Per domani è atteso un peggioramento delle condizioni atmosferiche per il passaggio di una perturbazione che dovrebbe portare nelle acque di Capri mare formato e vento sostenuto.

Tra le grandi novità di questa edizione, la RCSW è stata anche lo scenario per la gestione virtuale del campo di regata grazie all’utilizzo delle boe da regata robotiche MarkSetBot. Queste utilizzano la tecnologia GPS per portarsi su una posizione specifica e mantenere la posizione senza ancoraggio fino a quando non viene cambiata la posizione assegnata. Con un’interfaccia mobile user-friendly, le possibilità di riposizionamento rendono semplice e precisa la gestione della regata in qualsiasi condizione e, soprattutto, con un grande risparmio di mezzi e personale in mare.

English

First day of racing for the Maxi Yacht Capri Trophy

The first day of racing in the Rolex Capri Sailing Week saw the Race Committee wait for the breeze to stabilise before starting the first race of the event. At 2 p.m. a decisive south-southwesterly blowing at around 10-12 knots allowed one race to be held on the regatta course positioned just off the Bocche di Capri. At 2.30 p.m. the first windward-leeward race got underway on a course of around 8 miles, which the maxi yachts completed in just over an hour to see the fleet’s early leaders emerge. After calculating compensated time, the top yachts from race one were the 60-foot Blue Oyster, followed by Shirlaf, owned by Giuseppe Puttini, and Lorina 1895, owned by Jean-Pierre Barjon.

At 4:10 p.m. a second start was sounded on the same course, with the breeze now stable at 12-14 knots, and fixed at 245°. At the end of the first windward leg, the breeze shifted significantly to 270°, just as the weather models had predicted, forcing the committee to reposition the marks accordingly. This operation was carried out rapidly, thanks to the use of the new MarkSetBot robotic buoys, but the prompt course adjustment served for little in the end, as the breeze proceeded to die out just before the finish line, forcing the committee to cancel the second race of the day.

Worsening weather conditions are expected for tomorrow, due to a low-pressure area set to bring rough seas and strong gusts to the waters off Capri.

Among the new initiatives for this edition of the RCSW is remote management of the race course thanks to the use of MarkSetBot robotic race marks. These buoys use self-propelling GPS technology to position themselves in a specific location and hold that position, with no anchor, until instructed to move. With a user-friendly mobile interface, the repositioning options make course laying simple and precise in all conditions and, above all, without the need to have mark boats and personnel at sea.

