Andy Maloney wins the 2021 Porto Finn Gold Cup and takes the trophy to New Zealand

New Zealand sailors were the ones that best adapted to the difficult conditions imposed by the Atlantic in the 4 days of competition of the Finn class world championship.

It took 63 years for New Zealand to win its first Finn Gold Cup, and now two have come along in a row. Andy Maloney led the 2021 Porto Finn Gold Cup since Day 1 and today, though he lost the lead briefly, did just enough to take the Cup off his teammate Josh Junior, who won in 2019. Joan Cardona takes the silver and wins the European Continental Qualifier and selection for Spain in Tokyo, while Junior took the bronze. Leo Davis also qualified South Africa for Tokyo in the African Continental Qualifier.

With 9 races completed, the world elite of the Finn class says goodbye to the Douro Marina, after an intense week of competition and several days of tourism in the cities of Porto, Matosinhos and Vila Nova de Gaia.

Full Results: https://proregatta.com/events/162

Photo Credits: Νeuza Αires Pereira | BBDouro / Finn Gold Cup 2021