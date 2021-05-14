Parte la “Tre Golfi”

Per la prima volta al tramonto, uno spettacolo ben visibile da terra con centinaia di vele che sfileranno lungo Posillipo. Da seguire su TracTrac.

La settimana della Rolex Capri Sailing Week entra nel vivo e sposta il suo baricentro a Napoli presso il Circolo del Remo e della Vela Italia dove, alle 19:30 di sabato 15 maggio, (alle 19:00 lo start per gli scafi dell’europeo ORC) prenderà il via la Regata dei Tre Golfi; la storica e suggestiva regata d’altura, che ha la sua partenza, per la prima volta nella sua lunga storia, con le luci del tramonto.

Considerando il numero record dei partenti -120 confermati alla vigilia – è assicurato lo spettacolo, con un colpo d’occhio ben visibile dai lungomare della città di Napoli, orgogliosa di ospitare il primo grande evento velico internazionale con i migliori velisti della scena mondiale; evento ancor più prezioso in considerazione del periodo storico che ha interessato e fermato le attività sportive.

Vale la pena poi ricordare l’importanza del Golfo di Napoli sulla scena mondiale, da sempre considerato uno dei migliori campi di regata del mondo, che è stato sede di regata delle Olimpiadi di Roma nel 1960 e che ha ospitato, negli anni a venire, moltissimi eventi di carattere internazionale.



È dal 1989 che non si svolgeva un campionato internazionale così importante che vede 20 nazioni rappresentate, 1500 persone tra equipaggi, skipper e giudici internazionali.

A salutare i velisti, domattina alle 10:00 è prevista la cerimonia dell’alzabandiera con la presenza delle principali autorità cittadine, militari e sportive.

Madrina dell’evento Maria Vera Ratti, promettente attrice napoletana, legatissima al Circolo del Remo e della Vela Italia, poiché il bisnonno è stato tra i fondatori e tutti i membri della sua famiglia ne sono poi diventati soci.

Il percorso

Dopo la partenza, gli scafi impegnati in regata dovranno arrivare a Ponza e da qui ritornare per girare gli scogli de Li Galli, di fronte Positano. Infine, il traguardo a Capri, dopo circa 150 miglia di regata. Affascinante e dall’esito mai scontato, la 66ma Regata dei Tre Golfi, è aperta anche a multiscafi, barche d’epoca e classiche e a barche con due soli membri d’equipaggio.

La flotta dell’Europeo avrà tempo fino a lunedì 17 per completare il percorso della prova offshore (80 ore il tempo limite) atterrando a Capri per la seconda fase del Campionato: dal martedì 18 a giovedì 20 maggio, 3 giorni di prove sulle boe per un totale di 6 regate in programma, inclusa la prova offshore, per l’assegnazione del Titolo Europeo ORC 2021. Nelle acque del Golfo di Napoli sono attesi 93 equipaggi in rappresentanza di 9 nazioni diverse.

Il quadro meteo

Durante la giornata di oggi avremo un fronte caldo in transito sul sud Italia stanotte, nella giornata di domani – sabato 15 maggio – è previsto un bel ponente di 16/18 nodi alla partenza che dovrebbe calare durante la notte per girare a SW la mattina di domenica. Durante la giornata di domenica 16, il vento diventa un S di 10/12 kts con qualche rischio di buco d’aria nella transizione tra ponente e SW. In ultima analisi, la Tre Golfi numero 66 si prospetta come una regata veloce, con una lunga bolina fino a Ponza, una discesa al traverso fino al centro del Golfo di Napoli, per poi diventare una bolina fino ai Galli e la tappa finale verso la linea d’arrivo di Capri con gli spinnaker a riva.

“Tre Golfi” regatta set to depart at sunset for the first time – the spectacle will be clearly visible from the shore, with over 100 sails parading past the Posillipo disctrict of Naples.



From tomorrow the Rolex Capri Sailing Week shifts its focus to Naples and the Circolo del Remo e della Vela Italia, where, at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, 15 May, (7 p.m. start for the fleet competing in the ORC European Championship) the Regata dei Tre Golfi will get underway. The celebrated and captivating offshore race will set off, for the first time in its long history, as dusk falls. Given the record number of boats on the starting line – 120 confirmed as of today – a spectacle on the water is assured, and will be clearly visible from the Naples seafront.

The city is the proud host of the first major event on the international sailing calendar, which has attracted the world’s top sailors and is made even more special against the backdrop of the world events that halted sporting activities for so long.

It is also worth mentioning the importance of the Gulf of Naples on the world stage, classed among the best race courses in the world, it was chosen as the sailing venue for the Rome Olympics in 1960 and has gone on to host numerous international events.

This is the largest international regatta to be held here since 1989, with 20 nations represented and 1,500 people including crews, skippers and international officials attending.



A flag raising ceremony is scheduled for 10 a.m. tomorrow to greet the participants, and will be attended by municipal, military and sporting dignitaries.

Special patron of the event is Maria Vera Ratti, an up-and-coming Neapolitan actress with close links to the Circolo del Remo e della Vela Italia considering that her great-grandfather was one of the sailing club’s founders, a tradition passed down through generations of her family.

The course

From the start off Naples, the competing boats will race to Ponza before returning to round the Li Galli islets off Positano. After approximately 150 miles of racing, the fleet will cross the finish line in Capri. The 66th Regata dei Tre Golfi, a thrilling race where the winner can never be predicted, is also open to multihulls, vintage and classic boats, and double-handed crews.



The fleet competing in the ORC European Championship will have until Monday 17 to complete the offshore race (within a time limit of 80 hours), before touching down in Capri for the second phase of their championship. From Tuesday 18 to Thursday 20 May, 3 days of mark racing – with a total of 6 races scheduled, including the offshore – will be held to assign the title of ORC European Champion 2021. No less than 93 crews representing 9 different nations are expected in waters of the Gulf of Naples.

Forecast conditions

A warm front is due to pass over Southern Italy tonight, making way tomorrow, Saturday 15 May, for a beautiful westerly wind of 16-18 knots at the start. The breeze is predicted to fall off somewhat during the night, turning to the southwest for Sunday morning. On Sunday 16 May, the wind should be southerly and blowing at around 10-12 knots with some risk of light patches caused by the transition to south-westerly and westerly. Ultimately, the 66th Regata dei Tre Golfi looks like a fast race with a long upwind leg to Ponza, a reaching descent to the middle of the Gulf of Naples, then becoming upwind again to Li Galli and the final stretch to the finish line in Capri.