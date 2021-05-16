Partita la Regata dei Tre Golfi numero 66

Flotta record di oltre 110 barche sulla linea di partenza di fronte al Borgo Santa Lucia per la prima prova del Campionato Europeo ORC

Giornata intensa presso il Circolo del Remo e della Vela Italia dove, oggi alle 19:00 di sabato 15 maggio, ha preso il via la Regata dei Tre Golfi. Secondo atto della Rolex Capri Sailing Week, la regata lunga di oltre 150 miglia è partita puntuale alle 19:00 con il Golfo di Napoli che ha regalato condizioni perfette: ponente intorno ai 15 nodi – in rotazione poi a nw – che dovrebbe accompagnare la flotta per una lunga bolina fino al giro dell’Isola di Ponza, primo vertice settentrionale del percorso della Tre Golfi. La flotta è stata divisa in due gruppi principali, con il primo start per la flotta iscritta all’Europeo ORC, e il secondo, alle 19:30, per tutti gli altri.



L’anticipo dell’orario di partenza per ovviare così al problema del coprifuoco – storicamente allo scoccare della mezzanotte – ha permesso però di godere appieno del grande spettacolo del Golfo popolato da centinaia di vele che sono partite con le suggestive luci del tramonto.

La giornata al Circolo del Remo e della Vela Italia è cominciata con la cerimonia dell’alza bandiera alle 10 del mattino, alla presenza delle principali autorità cittadine e sportive, madrina dell’evento l’attrice napoletana Maria Vera Ratti.



Alla Cerimonia presente anche Francesco Lo Schiavo Presidente FIV Campania V Zona che ha dichiarato: “Con il Campionato Europeo ORC di Napoli e Capri, il Golfo si ripresenta nel panorama della Vela internazionale. Una sfida organizzativa che in questo particolare momento rappresenta una prova di ripresa e resilienza anche del mondo velico campano con il Circolo del Remo e della Vela Italia capace di fare squadra con i Circoli cittadini e con la Federvela”. Presente all’alzabandiera anche l’assessore regionale Valeria Fascione che ha sottolineato l’importanza dello sport e dei grandi eventi sportivi per la Campania. Con l’Universiade si è aperto un percorso importante per il territorio che grazie all’agenzia regionale per lo sport punterà a nuovi obiettivi al fianco delle federazioni e del Coni.



Anche Ciro Borriello, Assessore allo sport del Comune di Napoli ha auspicato il rilancio sportivo come occasione di promozione e ripresa turistica.

Mattinata poi proseguita con i preparativi finali prima della partenza, con gli equipaggi che hanno ricevuto a bordo un graditissimo box di ‘conforto’ con all’interno tipiche specialità napoletane e alcune bottiglie di vino. Questo per sottolineare ancora una volta la proverbiale ospitalità del Circolo del Remo e della Vela Italia che, in circostanze normali, ha sempre offerto una magnifica cena a tutti i velisti prima della partenza della Tre Golfi.



Con il quadro meteo attuale, gli scafi più veloci sono accreditati per una regata tra le 20 e le 24 ore, con alcuni favoritissimi cui spetterà il compito di confermare il pronostico. Tra questi il maxi Pendragon del Lightbay Sailing Team di Carlo Alberini (con il tattico sloveno Branko Brcin), Kuka 3 il Cookson 50 di Franco Niggler con il suo equipaggio di grandi talenti come Pietro D’Alì, Ambrogio Beccaria, Nello Pavoni e altri.

Tra i visti in banchina: posto d’onore per il Mylius 18E35 Fra’ Diavolo di Vincenzo Addessi, con Andrea Fornaro alla tattica, che dopo aver trionfato al Maxi Yacht Capri Trophy, deve proseguire la sua linea vincente per aggiudicarsi il Rolex Trophy – che sarà assegnato a chi avrà totalizzato il miglior punteggio al MYCT e la Tre Golfi. Molte le nazioni rappresentate per la corsa all’europeo ORC che è espressione delle imbarcazioni più sportive del momento, in questo caso, il public enemy è il campione del mondo in carica, Sugar 3, l’Italia Yachts 11.98 di Ott Kikkas, con Sandro Montefusco al timone ha un equipaggio molto ben collaudato con Paolo Montefusco,

Maurizio Loberto, Paolo Bucciarelli e Matteo Polli che ha progettato la barca. Proprio Sugar III nel 2019, ha conquistato il titolo di Campione del Mondo ORC.

Il percorso

Dopo la partenza, gli scafi impegnati in regata dovranno arrivare a Ponza e da qui ritornare per girare gli scogli de Li Galli, di fronte Positano. Infine, il traguardo a Capri, dopo circa 150 miglia di regata.

La flotta dell’Europeo avrà tempo fino a lunedì 17 per completare il percorso della prova offshore atterrando a Capri per la seconda fase del Campionato: dal martedì 18 a giovedì 20 maggio, 3 giorni di prove sulle boe per un totale di 6 regate in programma, inclusa la prova offshore, per l’assegnazione del Titolo Europeo ORC 2021.

Naturalmente è possibile seguire la regata live con il Tracking Online.



English

The 66th edition of the Regata dei Tre Golfi gets underway.

A record fleet of over 110 boats took to the starting line off Borgo Santa Lucia in Naples for the first race of the ORC European Championship

The Circolo del Remo e della Vela Italia was bustling with preparations today, Saturday 15 May, for the 7 p.m. start of the Regata dei Tre Golfi. The offshore competition represents the second stage of the Rolex Capri Sailing Week, and the 150-mile race set off on time at 7 p.m. with perfect conditions in the Gulf of Naples. The breeze of around 15 knots rotated from westerly to north-westerly and should accompany the fleet for a long upwind leg to round the island of Ponza, the northernmost summit of the Tre Golfi course. The fleet has been divided into two main groups, with the first start for boats competing in the ORC European Championship, and the second, at 7:30, for all other participants.



Although the traditional start of the race at the stroke of midnight was moved forward due to the current curfew regulations, this meant that the Gulf of Naples was resplendent as dusk fell, filled with a hundred sails setting off into the sunset.



The day at the Circolo del Remo e della Vela Italia began with a flag-raising ceremony at 10 a.m., attended by municipal and sporting dignitaries as well as the special patron of the event, Neapolitan actress Maria Vera Ratti.

The ceremony was also attended by Francesco Lo Schiavo, President of FIV Campania V Zona who declared: “With the ORC European Championship between Naples and Capri, the Gulf of Naples becomes a reference point of the International Sailing.



An organizational challenge that, right now, reprents a recovery and resilience plan for the Campanian sailing world with the Circolo del Remo e della Vela Italia teaming with citizen clubs and the Federvela”.

The rising flag ceremony was also attended by Valeria Fascione, who pointed out the sports and sport events importance for Campania region. With the Universiadi it was opened a new path for the territory that, thanks to the regional sports agency will reach new goals, working with the federations and the Coni.



Ciro Borriello, sport counselor whishes for a sportive reborn as a promotional occasion and a tourist recovery.

Final preparations before departure then continued, and the crews received a very welcome ‘comfort box’ containing typical Neapolitan specialties and wine. The gesture served to highlight the impeccable hospitality of the Circolo del Remo e della Vela Italia which, under normal circumstances, has always offered all the sailors taking part a sumptuous dinner before the departure of the Tre Golfi.



Given the current weather picture, the fastest yachts are expected to complete the course in 20 to 24 hours, with a few favourites tasked with living up to this estimate. Among them are the maxi yacht Pendragon from the LightBay Sailing Team, owned by Carlo Alberini (with Slovenian tactician Branko Brcin), Kuka 3, the Cookson 50 owned by Franco Niggler with a highly experienced crew boasting Pietro D’Alì, Ambrogio Beccaria and Nello Pavoni to name but a few. Among those sighted on the docks, a special mention must go to the Mylius 18e35 Frà Diavolo, owned by Vincenzo Addessi and with Andrea Fornaro calling tactics. Fresh from victory at the Maxi Yacht Capri Trophy, Addessi must maintain his winning streak in order to claim the Rolex Trophy, which will go to the yacht with the best combined score from the MYCT and the Tre Golfi.



A range of nations are represented in the fleet of performance yachts competing for the ORC European Championship. The boat to beat here is reigning world champion Sugar 3, the Italia Yachts 11.98 owned by Ott Kikkas, with Sandro Montefusco at the helm and a tried and tested crew including Paolo Montefusco, Maurizio Loberto, Paolo Bucciarelli and Matteo Polli, the boat’s designer.

The course

From the start off Naples, competitors will race to Ponza before returning to round the Li Galli islets off Positano. The fleet will cross the finish line in Capri, after approximately 150 miles of racing.

The fleet competing in the ORC European Championship will have until Monday 17 to complete the offshore race, making their base then in Capri for the second phase of the championship. From Tuesday 18 to Thursday 20 May, 3 days of mark racing – with a total of 6 races scheduled, including the offshore – will be held to assign the title of ORC European Champion 2021.

The racing can be followed live with online Tracking.

