Rolex Cup 2021: FLASH NEWS FROM THE ORGANIZING AUTHORITY

Intorno alle 02:50 di questa notte, è accaduto un incidente che ha coinvolto l’imbarcazione ITA – 16373 Le Pelican che, a seguito di una collisione con una bettolina è affondata in pochi minuti. Dopo avere messo in acqua la zattera di salvataggio e imbarcato tutti i 7 membri dell’equipaggio, sono stati subito imbarcati a bordo della nave stessa, sotto il controllo della Capitaneria di Porto – Guardia Costiera. Tutto l’equipaggio è stato poi trasferito a Napoli a bordo della nave.
Nessun ferito e tutto l’equipaggio di Le Pelican sta bene.

English

At approximately 02.50 hrs CEST, it was reported to the Italian Navy that ITA-16373 Le Pelican sunk near Ventotene after colliding with a tug boat. The crew of Le Pelican deployed the life raft and all 7 crew boarded safely. The Italian Navy assisted and pulled the entire crew out of the raft and onto their rescue vessel. All crew have been transferred to Naples. No medical attention was requested by the crew of Le Pelican and all crew were reported in good condition.

