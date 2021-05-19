ORC EUROPEAN CHAMPIONSHIP – Secondo giorno di regate

Questa mattina la flotta di 62 barche del Campionato Europeo ORC ha preso il mare per raggiungere il campo di regata posizionato a 4 miglia fuori dalla Marina grande di Capri. Meteo più stabile del giorno precedente con circa 10/12 nodi da 180° per la prima prova di giornata; alle 11:40 il Comitato di Regata ha dato lo start per i piccoli del gruppo C, alle 11.55 alla Classe A e alle 12:00 per il Gruppo B. Per tutti gli oramai consueti percorsi sulle boe. Per la seconda prova la giuria ha atteso una rotazione del vento che, verso le 14, ha iniziato ad arrivare da 230° e scendere sotto i 10 nodi.

In questo caso, partenze dei tre gruppi tra le 14:46 e le 15:06 e una modifica di percorso sull’ultima bolina per una ulteriore rotazione del vento di circa 15°. La seconda giornata si è rivelata ancora molto lunga, con il Comitato di Regata ben determinato a portarsi a casa altre 3 prove, con l’ultima sequenza di partenze data alle 17:26 con un vento da 290° tra i 6 e gli 8 nodi di intensità. Tentativo poi non andato a buon fine a causa dei continui salti di vento e alle 17:33 il CdR ha mandato a terra la flotta.

L’Europeo è un ambito sempre complesso per tutta l’organizzazione in acqua e a terra che, nel caso di un evento internazionale di questa portata, ha coinvolto oltre 50 persone tra giudici, stazzatori, posaboe e personale di supporto.

Alla fine della lunga giornata di oggi, questi i risultati delle singole prove:

Regata 1

Classe A

1 Air Is Blue – TP52 – Roberto Monti – ITA

2 Xio – TP52 – Marco Serafini – ITA

3 Fever – Swan 45 – Klaus Diederichs – GBR

Classe B

1 Mela – Swan 42 – Andrea Rossi – ITA

2 Bewild – Swan 42 – Renzo Grottesi – ITA

3 Katariina II – Swan 42 – Aivar Tuulberg – EST

Classe C

1 Scugnizza – Italia 11.98 – Vincenzo De Blasio – ITA

2 Sugar 3 – Italia 11.98 – Ott Kikkas – EST

3 Hebe V – M37 – Zdenek Jakoubek – CZE

Regata 2

Classe A

1 Xio – TP52 – Marco Serafini – ITA

2 Air Is Blue – TP52 – Roberto Monti – ITA

3 Freccia Rossa – TP52 – Vadim Yakimenko – ITA

Classe B

1 Mela – Swan 42 – Andrea Rossi – ITA

2 Essentia 44 – GS 44 – Catalin Trandafir – ROM

3 Bewild – Swan 42 – Renzo Grottesi – ITA

Classe C

1 Sugar 3 – Italia 11.98 – Ott Kikkas – EST

2 Scugnizza – Italia 11.98 – Vincenzo De Blasio – ITA

3 Squalo Bianco – First 35 – Concetto Costa – ITA

Dopo 5 regate, la classifica overall è così composta:

Classe A

1 Xio – TP52 – Marco Serafini – ITA

2 Fever – Swan 45 – Klaus Diederichs – GBR

3 Tengher – Swan 45 – Alberto Magnani – ITA

Classe B

1 Mela – Swan 42 – Andrea Rossi – ITA

2 Fantaghirò – Swan 42 – Carlandrea Simonelli

3 Essentia 44 – GS 44 – Catalin Trandafir – ROM

Classe C

1 Scugnizza – Italia 11.98 – Vincenzo De Blasio – ITA

2 Sugar 3 – Italia 11.98 – Ott Kikkas – EST

3 Topas – Farr 30 – H. Bruening – GER

Domani ultimo giorno di regate e assegnazione dei titoli europei alla premiazione delle

16:00.

Classifiche complete qui



EN

ORC EUROPEAN CHAMPIONSHIP – Race day two

This morning the fleet of 62 boats competing in the ORC European Championship took to the race course located 4 miles off Capri’s Marina Grande. Conditions were somewhat more stable than yesterday, with about 10 to 12 knots of breeze from 180° for the first race of the day. At 11:40 a.m. the Race Committee sounded the starting signal for the smallest boats in Group C, at 11.55 for Class A and at 12 midday for Class B. All three groups were set courses around the cans. For the second race the committee waited for an expected wind shift, which materialized at around 2 p.m., with the breeze now coming in from 230° and falling below 10 knots. The three groups were then able to get off the starting line for the second race of the day between 2:46 p.m. and 3:06 p.m., with a course adjustment on the last windward leg due to a further shift of about 15° in the breeze.

Like yesterday, today was a long day on the water for the crews as the Race Committee seemed determined to bank 3 more races, commencing the third starting sequence at 5:26 p.m. with a breeze from 290° blowing at 6 to 8 knots. This attempt was eventually abandoned due to constant wind shifts, and at 5:33 p.m. the fleet was sent back to the docks for the day.

The European Championship is always a complex affair in terms of the organisation at sea and ashore which, for an international event of this size, requires more than 50 staff including judges, measurers, mark layers and support staff.

Taking home the top results in the two races at the end of another lengthy day were:

Race 1

Class A

1 Air Is Blue – TP52 – Roberto Monti – ITA

2 Xio – TP52 – Marco Serafini – ITA

3 Fever – Swan 45 – Klaus Diederichs – GBR

Class B

1 Mela – Swan 42 – Andrea Rossi – ITA

2 Bewild – Swan 42 – Renzo Grottesi – ITA

3 Katariina II – Swan 42 – Aivar Tuulberg – EST

Classe C

1 Scugnizza – Italia 11.98 – Vincenzo De Blasio – ITA

2 Sugar 3 – Italia 11.98 – Ott Kikkas – EST

3 Hebe V – M37 – Zdenek Jakoubek – CZE

Regata 2

Class A

1 Xio – TP52 – Marco Serafini – ITA

2 Air Is Blue – TP52 – Roberto Monti – ITA

3 Freccia Rossa – TP52 – Vadim Yakimenko – ITA

Class B

1 Mela – Swan 42 – Andrea Rossi – ITA

2 Essentia 44 – GS 44 – Catalin Trandafir – ROM

3 Bewild – Swan 42 – Renzo Grottesi – ITA

Class C

1 Sugar 3 – Italia 11.98 – Ott Kikkas – EST

2 Scugnizza – Italia 11.98 – Vincenzo De Blasio – ITA

3 Squalo Bianco – First 35 – Concetto Costa – ITA

After 5 races, the overall ranking is as follows:

Class A

1 Xio – TP52 – Marco Serafini – ITA

2 Fever – Swan 45 – Klaus Diederichs – GBR

3 Tengher – Swan 45 – Alberto Magnani – ITA

Class B

1 Mela – Swan 42 – Andrea Rossi – ITA

2 Fantaghirò – Swan 42 – Carlandrea Simonelli

3 Essentia 44 – GS 44 – Catalin Trandafir – ROM

Class C

1 Scugnizza – Italia 11.98 – Vincenzo De Blasio – ITA

2 Sugar 3 – Italia 11.98 – Ott Kikkas – EST

3 Topas – Farr 30 – H. Bruening – GER

Tomorrow brings the final day of racing and the assignment of the title of ORC European

Champion 2021 during the prize-giving ceremony at 4 p.m.

Complete rankings

