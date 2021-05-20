ORC EUROPEAN CHAMPIONSHIP: Tutti vincitori

Ultimo giorno di regate nelle acque di Capri per la flotta dell’europeo ORC. Dopo le due prove di ieri che hanno portato a 5 le prove valide per l’assegnazione del titolo, il Comitato di Regata è uscito alle 10 di questa mattina per posizionare il campo e dare il via alle regate dell’ultimo giorno. Il vento, in rotazione e molto debole non ha consentito, però, di dare alcuna partenza fino alle 13, quando è partita la prima prova di giornata con 6-8 nodi da 260°. Vento destinato a salire fino a 15 nodi che ha permesso lo svolgimento di due prove per i gruppi A e C e una sola al Gruppo B, portando così il totale delle regate a 7 e 6 prove per le rispettive classi.

Con la giornata di oggi si conclude il Campionato Europeo ORC che vede così definita la

classifica overall:

Classe A

1 Xio – TP52 – Marco Serafini – Club Vela Portocivitanova – ITA

2 Fever – Swan 45 – Klaus Diederichs – RORC – C.V. Venezia – GBR

3 Freccia Rossa – TP52 – Vadim Yakimenko – Y.C. Calvi – ITA

Classe B

1 Fantaghirò – ClubSwan 42 – Carlandrea Simonelli – C.N. Marina di Carrara – ITA

2 Mela – ClubSwan 42 – Andrea Rossi – C.N. Marina di Carrara – ITA

3 Bewild – ClubSwan 42 – Renzo Grottesi – C.V. Portocivitanova – ITA

Classe C

1 Scugnizza – Italia 11.98 – Vincenzo De Blasio – Circolo Canottieri Napoli – ITA

2 Sugar 3 – Italia 11.98 – Ott Kikkas – Yacht Club Tallinn – EST

3 Topas – Farr 30 – H. Bruening – KYC – WYC – RORC – GER

Sono poi stati premiati i primi di ogni classe tra i Corinthian:

Classe A

Tengher – Swan 45 – Alberto Magnani – Yacht Club Italiano – ITA

Classe B

Chestress 3 – J122 – Giancarlo Ghislanzoni – Yacht Club Italiano – ITA

Classe C

Topas – Farr 30 – H. Bruening – KYC – WYC – RORC – GER

E due premi speciali: il Trofeo Yacht Club Italiano al club velico più rappresentato sul podio che è stato assegnato al Club Nautico Marina di Carrara e lo Swan Trophy al migliore ClubSwan nella classe più numerosa, la B, al ClubSwan 42 Fantaghirò di Carlandrea Simonelli.

“È stata una grandissima soddisfazione ospitare nelle nostre acque e sulla nostra isola un evento internazionale di questo spessore e in queste circostanze – commenta così il Presidente dello Yacht Club Capri Achille D’Avanzo – al di là dei risultati sportivi, ovviamente importanti, mi piace pensare che da questa lunga settimana di sport, siano usciti tutti vincitori: gli atleti in mare, il personale a terra e tutti i capresi che hanno, ancora una volta, dimostrato la loro magnifica ospitalità”.

“È stato importante crederci fino all’ultimo – così dichiara, Roberto Mottola di Amato, Presidente del Circolo del Remo e della Vela Italia – siamo riusciti a organizzare un’edizione così importante, dove il meteo ci ha aiutato molto, e tanto lavoro è stato fatto per mettere in sicurezza tutti i partecipanti. In questi 10 giorni abbiamo avuto regate magnifiche: dai maxi yacht del primo atto, la nostra ventosa 66^ Tre Golfi – con la sua suggestiva partenza al tramonto e il gran finale dell’europeo ORC. A ciò aggiungo, da regatante, il grande sollievo per l’equipaggio protagonista dell’incidente di domenica, la barca è persa, ma stanno tutti bene”.

Anche Jean Dufour, direttore sportivo dello Yacht Club Italiano, tra gli organizzatori della Rolex Capri Sailing Week, ha portato il suo messaggio e ha rinnovato il profondo e antico legame che unisce Genova e Napoli.

“L’organizzazione di un Campionato Europeo – ha concluso Bruno Finzi, Presidente dell’ORC – Offshore Racing Congress – comincia con l’assegnazione della località ospitante due anni prima dell’evento e ha una complessità organizzativa non indifferente in circostanze normali; ancora maggiori dopo i difficili mesi che abbiamo alle spalle. Il Golfo di Napoli è un ottimo campo di regata e lo ha dimostrato pienamente durante questo europeo che, se non fosse stato per le limitazioni agli spostamenti, avrebbe sicuramente avuto una partecipazione da record; l’anno scorso avevamo 130 iscritti e abbiamo annullato per ovvi motivi, quest’anno con 62 barche in acqua possiamo tranquillamente affermare che questa è la regata della ripartenza”.

Alle 18:30 si è svolta la cerimonia della premiazione per i vincitori del titolo europeo nelle 3 Classi che hanno battagliato in acqua per la conquista del titolo, alla presenza dei rappresentanti dei Club organizzatori e del Sindaco di Capri Marino Lembo.

Classifiche complete qui



EN

ORC EUROPEAN CHAMPIONSHIP: Everyone’s a winner

Today marked the final day of racing on the waters of Capri for the boats competing for the title of ORC European Champion 2021. After yesterday’s two windward-leewards brought the fleet to a total of five races held, the Race Committee was on the water at 10 this morning to position the course and kick off the closing races of the event. Very light and shifty air, however, meant that racing could not get underway until 1 p.m. when the first start of the day was given in 6-8 knots of breeze from 260°. As the wind filled in to 15 knots, two races were held for groups A and C and one for Group B, thus bringing the total races held to 7 and 6 respectively.

At the conclusion of the ORC European Championship, the overall rankings are as follows:

Class A

1 Xio – TP52 – Marco Serafini – Club Vela Portocivitanova – ITA

2 Fever – Swan 45 – Klaus Diederichs – RORC – C.V. Venezia – GBR

3 Freccia Rossa – TP52 – Vadim Yakimenko – Y.C. Calvi – ITA

Class B

1 Fantaghirò – ClubSwan 42 – Carlandrea Simonelli – C.N. Marina di Carrara – ITA

2 Mela – ClubSwan 42 – Andrea Rossi – C.N. Marina di Carrara – ITA

3 Bewild – ClubSwan 42 – Renzo Grottesi – C.V. Portocivitanova – ITA

Class C

1 Scugnizza – Italia 11.98 – Vincenzo De Blasio – Circolo Canottieri Napoli – ITA

2 Sugar 3 – Italia 11.98 – Ott Kikkas – Yacht Club Tallinn – EST

3 Topas – Farr 30 – H. Bruening – KYC – WYC – RORC – GER

The winners in the Corinthian category for each class also received prizes:

Class A

Tengher – Swan 45 – Alberto Magnani – Yacht Club Italiano – ITA

Class B

Chestress 3 – J122 – Giancarlo Ghislanzoni – Yacht Club Italiano – ITA

Class C

Topas – Farr 30 – H. Bruening – KYC – WYC – RORC – GER

Two special prizes were also awarded: the Trofeo Yacht Club Italiano for the sailing club

with the most members on the podium, which went to Club Nautico Marina di Carrara

and the Swan Trophy for the best ClubSwan in the largest class by number – Class B –

presented to the Clubswan 42 Fantaghirò, owned by Carlandrea Simonelli.

“It was a pleasure to see our waters and our island host an international event of this calibre and in these circumstances” commented the President of the Yacht Club Capri, Achille D’Avanzo. “Irrespective of the sporting results, which are of course important, I’d like to think that in this long week of sport everyone is a winner: the athletes on the water, the shore staff and all the islanders who have, once again, demonstrated their wonderful hospitality.”



“It was important to have faith right to the end” affirmed Roberto Mottola di Amato, President of the Circolo del Remo e della Vela Italia, “and we managed to organise such an important edition, where the weather helped us a lot, and a lot of work was done to make sure all the participants were safe. We have had 10 days of magnificent racing: from the maxi yachts of the first stage, a windswept 66th Tre Golfi regatta – with its captivating sunset start, and the grand finale with the ORC European Championship. As a sailor, I must also mention our great relief for the crew involved in the accident on Sunday, the boat was lost, but they are all well.”

Jean Dufour, sports director of the Yacht Club Italiano, one of the organisers of the Rolex Capri Sailing Week, also spoke of a renewed, deep and ancient bond between Genoa and Naples. “The organisation of a European Championship” concluded Bruno Finzi, President of the Offshore Racing Congress” begins with the assignment of the host location two years before the event, and is complex in normal circumstances, and even more so given the difficult months that we have gone through. The Gulf of Naples has a fantastic regatta course, displayed to its fullest during this European championship. If it had not been for the restrictions on travel, we would certainly have had a record number of participants. Last year we had 130 entries and had to cancel for obvious reasons, this year with 62 boats on the water, we can safely say that this regatta marks a return to racing.”

At 6.30 p.m. the prize-giving ceremony for the winners of the European Championship in the 3 classes doing battle for the title was attended by representatives of the organising clubs and the Mayor of Capri, Marino Lembo.

Complete rankings

