SportAccord 2021 Virtual Launch Celebration on 25 May to Whet the Appetite for Ekaterinburg

LAUSANNE, Switzerland – Individuals, businesses and organisations that have registered for the SportAccord World Sport & Business Summit 2021 will have the opportunity to learn more about the event during a Virtual Launch Celebration following the International Federation (IF) Forum on 25 May 2021.

Those who have signed up as delegates, exhibitors or partners for SportAccord 2021 in Ekaterinburg, Russia, will be invited to the special event, which will take place from 15:45-17:00 Central European Summer Time (CEST) on 25 May, immediately after the conclusion of the fully virtual IF Forum.

The Virtual Launch Celebration will provide SportAccord 2021 participants with important information about the event less than six months before Ekaterinburg welcomes the sporting world for a week of networking from 7-12 November.

Dr. Raffaele Chiulli, President, SportAccord and GAISF (Global Association of International Sports Federations), Dmitry Chernyshenko, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, and Evgeny Kuivashev, Governor, Sverdlovsk Region, will be among those to welcome attendees at the virtual launch.

There will also be messages from SportAccord 2021’s Gold Partners and further details about the conference programme for sport’s most influential global gathering in Ekaterinburg.

“The SportAccord 2021 Virtual Launch Celebration will whet the appetite for the World Sport & Business Summit in stunning Ekaterinburg,” Dr. Raffaele Chiulli said. “The IF Forum is an invitation-only event specifically designed for International Sports Federations, but the Virtual Launch Celebration will open the door to a wider audience, increasing anticipation ahead of SportAccord 2021.

“This launch event represents an outstanding opportunity to learn more about a vital gathering on the calendar as the world of sport steers towards recovery and growth in the coming months and years following an extremely challenging time.”

SportAccord confirmed last month that the IF Forum 2021 had been brought forward to 25 May from its traditional autumn slot to allow the World Sport & Business Summit 2021 to be rescheduled for 7-12 November.

Registration is open for SportAccord 2021 in Ekaterinburg, the 19th edition of SportAccord’s flagship annual event. Organisations interested in becoming an official partner or exhibitor can contact SportAccord by emailing sales@sportaccord.sport, with SportAccord also offering an interactive exhibition floorplan and 3-D flyover of the SportAccord 2021 exhibition space.

