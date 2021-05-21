Taranto: Italy Sail Grand Prix 5/6 giugno

Scritto da Redazione Eventi, Internazionale, Italia, News, Regate, Sport

Taranto, nel cuore della Puglia, capitale di mare dalla storia millenaria, il 5 e il 6 giugno ospiterà il secondo evento della Stagione 2 di SailGP e il primo Italy Sail Grand Prix in assoluto.



I migliori atleti della categoria gareggeranno a bordo dei velocissimi catamarani F50, equipaggiati con tecnologia foil che permetterà agli scafi di “volare” sulle acque cristalline di “Mar Grande” a velocità incredibili di quasi 50 Nodi (circa 100 km/h). Le otto nazioni – in rappresentanza di Australia, Danimarca, Francia, Gran Bretagna, Giappone, Spagna, Nuova Zelanda e Stati Uniti – e i loro team internazionali si affronteranno in un evento che si annuncia tra i più suggestivi del campionato. Una gara avvincente tra imbarcazioni identiche dove sarà l’abilità degli atleti a fare la differenza e garantire il massimo dell’adrenalina.

Quando SailGP approderà a Taranto avrà anche l’obiettivo di lanciare la sfida collettiva per il futuro del pianeta. Attraverso il programma #raceforthefuture, SailGP è la prima organizzazione sportiva che produce eventi ad impatto climatico positivo, compensando più dell’impronta di carbonio prodotta per la realizzazione del campionato, difendendo un mondo alimentato dalla natura con l’obiettivo finale di accelerare la transizione verso l’energia pulita.

SailGP lavorerà a stretto contatto con Taranto sull’obiettivo comune di un impatto sociale e ambientale tangibile, sia con progetti green locali che lascino un segno sul territorio, sia coinvolgendo direttamente la comunità grazie al SailGP Inspire Program, dedicato ai giovani dai 9 ai 23 anni, con percorsi di formazione, carriere e vere e proprie gare.

L’Italy Sail Grand Prix sarà il nostro secondo evento a impatto climatico positivo, questo significa che abbiamo già compensato l’impronta di carbonio dell’evento. Siamo davvero orgogliosi di essere la prima organizzazione a raggiungere sia il Carbon Neutral International Standard che a far parte dell’iniziativa delle Nazioni Unite Climate Neutral Now.

A sostegno di ciò, abbiamo voluto assicurarci che i fan che acquisteranno i biglietti potranno godersi la loro esperienza con SailGP sapendo che il loro è un biglietto ad impatto climatico positivo. Infatti per ogni biglietto venduto € 1,50 sarà destinato a un progetto di energia rinnovabile delle Nazioni Unite.

SailGP e la Città di Taranto ospitano per la prima volta in Italia un format di gara innovativo: due giorni di regate di flotta e una super sfida finale che vedrà coinvolte le prime 3 barche con il punteggio più alto. Chi arriva primo nella regata finale sarà incoronato vincitore dell’ Italy Sail Grand Prix. Gli italiani avranno un motivo in più per seguire le gare, a bordo del Japan SailGP team, è presente Francesco Bruni otto volte campione del mondo e timoniere di Luna Rossa nell’ultima America’s cup.

Grazie alla SailGP APP completamente personalizzabile, gli appassionati potranno vivere le emozioni a bordo dei catamarani scegliendo il team, avendo a portata di mano tutti i dati, compreso l’accesso alle telecamere di bordo e alle statistiche di gara. Oltre al campionato mondiale c’è eSAILGP con cui è possibile mettere alla prova le proprie abilità nautiche in un ambiente virtuale gareggiando con i catamarani F50, con la possibilità di vincere il montepremi finale di 10mila dollari.

SailGP entra a far parte della lista degli eventi sportivi internazionali ospitati da Taranto, già tappa del Giro d’Italia nel 2020 e sede dei XX Giochi del Mediterraneo nel 2026 con 4.000 atleti provenienti da 26 Paesi.

EN

Italy Sail Grand Prix

The city of Taranto in southern Italy hosts the first-ever Italy Sail Grand Prix on June 5-6

The city of Taranto, located in Southern Italy, will host the first-ever Italy Sail Grand Prix on June 5-6 and will be the second event of SailGP Season 2, following Bermuda in April.

Taranto was founded by the Spartans and, with over 3000 years of history, stands between two bodies of water: the ‘Mar Grande’ and the natural reserve of the ‘Mar Piccolo’ and is known as the ‘City of Two Seas’. The unique natural harbor will provide the perfect setting for the adrenaline-filled racing, in front of a backdrop that marries the old and new of Southern Italy.

The city and its sea, besides being the nursery of dolphins and other aquatic mammals, are home to important museums and ancient traditions, hosted among the alleys, perfumes and panoramas of the old town. In Taranto, SailGP will offer a mix of pure adrenaline and ‘dolce vita’ for a stage that promises to become an event like you have never seen before. An event blending high technology and maximum respect for the environment that will cross some of the most crystal clear waters of the Puglia region.

SailGP has entered its second season with a sense of purpose that goes beyond entertainment.

In Taranto, SailGP will Race for the Future – championing a world powered by nature with the goal of accelerating the transition to clean energy. SailGP is setting a new standard as the first climate positive sports property and will deliver its event in Taranto with a minimum impact on the environment.

SailGP will work closely with the Municipality of Taranto on the common goal of a tangible social and environmental impact through local purpose and impact projects that bring lasting benefits to the region, and by involving the community in SailGP’s Inspire Program – a youth and community outreach program focusing on young people between 9 and 23 years old. The program offers training courses, careers opportunities and racing for young athletes through it’s three program pathways – Learning, Careers and Racing.

Taranto will be SailGP’s second climate positive event, meaning we have measured, reduced and contributed the carbon footprint of the event already. SailGP is really proud to be the first organization to achieve both the Carbon Neutral International Standard and be part of the UN’s Climate Neutral Now initiative.

Supporting this, SailGP has made sure fans purchasing tickets can enjoy their time at SailGP knowing their ticket is climate-positive, as SailGP has committed €1.50 from each ticket sale to contribute to a UN renewable energy project.

SailGP joins the list of international sports events hosted by Taranto. Most recently, in October 2020, Taranto held a stage of the prestigious Giro d’Italia – one of the three great cycling tours – and in 2026 will welcome 4,000 athletes from 26 countries to compete at the 20th Mediterranean Games.

The wonderful light, flavors and beauty of Taranto will make the Italy Sail Grand Prix a truly spectacular event that will not want to be missed.