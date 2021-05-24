Translated apre ufficialmente le selezioni per l’equipaggio di Translated 9

Skipper e Team Manager sono le prime due figure ricercate

Le candidature vanno presentate entro il 15 giugno

Translated apre ufficialmente le selezioni per l’equipaggio di Translated 9 che compirà il giro del mondo in barca a vela partecipando alla Ocean Globe Race 2023.

La ricerca è volta in particolare all’assunzione di due figure cardinali della crew: lo Skipper ed il Team Manager, a cui Translated affiderà l’intero progetto nautico.

“Siamo felici di entrare nel vivo del progetto cominciando a costruire l’equipaggio che ci rappresenterà in questa memorabile impresa – afferma Marco Trombetti Ceo di Translated – siamo alla ricerca di due professionisti che vogliano cogliere l’eccezionale opportunità di navigare intorno al mondo e anche di quegli amatori coraggiosi, appassionati e sognatori che desiderino far parte della crew”.

Skipper e Team Manager parteciperanno anche alla selezione del resto dell’equipaggio, composto per il 70%, come impone il regolamento dell’OGR23, da donne e uomini non professionisti che potranno darsi il cambio in ciascuna delle quattro tratte previste dalla rotta.

La crew seguirà già da questa estate un programma di allenamenti a largo delle coste romane per acquisire l’esperienza e le miglia nautiche necessarie a partecipare alla regata, mentre un ulteriore gruppo si allenerà a partire da settembre su una barca gemella a largo delle coste di San Francisco.

“Il doppio training, ai due poli opposti del globo – spiega Trombetti – faciliterà la partecipazione da parte di tutti i membri della comunità della traduzione che vorranno aderire al progetto”.

L’azienda romana che conta importanti partnership negli USA, desidera infatti portare a bordo del suo iconico Swan 65 (lo stesso su cui Clare Francis arrivò quinta al traguardo della Whitbread nel 1977) una rappresentanza del mondo delle traduzioni (manager della localizzazione, esperti di comunicazione globale, traduttori, linguisti) e rispecchiare nella composizione stessa dell’equipaggio, l’ambiente, lo spirito e la filosofia di chi da decenni si applica per costruire ponti tra le culture ed abbattere le barriere linguistiche.

Per Translated che si avventura da vera outsider e con spirito naive a compiere una impresa tanto estrema e affascinante, è importante che l’equipaggio interpreti anche i suoi valori: collaborazione, impegno, ottimismo, volontà, passione, resilienza, spirito d’avventura e coraggio.

La regata attraverso gli oceani sarà impegnativa e durerà tra i sei ed i sette mesi, con navigazioni fino a 50 giorni consecutivi ed in condizioni climatiche spesso estreme. Dopo aver salpato a settembre 2023 dal Nord Europa ci saranno solo altre tre tappe – Africa, Australia e Americhe – prima di tagliare il traguardo nell’aprile 2024.

C’è da aggiungere che questa particolare regata, la Ocean Globe Race 2023 nella edizione che celebra il cinquantesimo anniversario della Whitbread prevede il divieto dell’utilizzo di tecnologie moderne (no GPS – no computer -né altri tipi di navigazione elettronica o comunicazioni esterne).

Ed è proprio per questo che Translated, pioniera nell’intelligenza artificiale, parteciperà alla regata retrò. “Abbiamo sperimentato – racconta Trombetti – che la simbiosi tra uomo e tecnologia non solo è possibile, ma crea qualità e ricchezza per tutte le persone coinvolte. La nostra esperienza con l’intelligenza artificiale a servizio della creatività umana è più che positiva. Con questa regata vogliamo dimostrare che le persone restano sempre al centro ed anche senza tecnologie, ma solo grazie ai valori e alle caratteristiche che sono esclusivamente e squisitamente umane, possono raggiungere risultati eccezionali”.

Tornando alla selezione, per le posizioni di Skipper e Team Manager che navigheranno per l’intera durata della regata è richiesta una esperienza nautica importante; e per tutti un elemento decisivo nella valutazione della candidatura riguarderà anche la motivazione e lo spirito con cui si approccia questa esperienza straordinaria.

Se i professionisti saranno assunti per circa tre anni, agli amatori verrà offerta la grande opportunità di vivere un’avventura unica, con la copertura completa di tutte le spese, training compreso, da parte di Translated.

Le candidature per l’equipaggio dovranno essere presentate tramite la compilazione di un modulo e l’invio del proprio cv sul sito di Translated 9 entro il 15 giugno.

EN

Translated officially opens the selection process for the Translated 9 crew

Skipper and Team Manager are the first two roles up for grabs

Applications must be submitted by June 15

Translated is officially opening the selection process for the crew of Translated 9, who will sail round the world as part of the Ocean Globe Race 2023.

In particular, the search is currently focused on two pivotal roles within the crew: the Skipper and the Team Manager, who Translated will entrust with the entire seafaring project.

“We are happy to get to the heart of the project by starting to build the crew that will represent us in this memorable undertaking,” says Marco Trombetti, CEO of Translated. “We are looking for two professionals who want to seize this exceptional opportunity to navigate around the world, and also for brave amateurs, enthusiasts and dreamers who want to be part of the crew.”



The Skipper and Team Manager will also play a part in selecting the other members of the crew, 70% of whom – as required by OGR23 rules – will be non-professional women and men who will take turns on each of the four legs of the route.



The crew will follow a training program off the Italian coast near Rome this summer to acquire the experience and nautical miles necessary to participate in the regatta, while a further group will train from September on a twin boat off the coast of San Francisco.



“This two-pronged training program on opposite sides of the globe will ensure that all members of the localization community who wish to join the project can participate,” says Trombetti.



The Italian company, which has various significant partnerships in the USA, is aiming for a crew that represents the world of translation, with localization managers, global communication experts, translators and linguists on board its iconic Swan 65 (the same boat with which Clare Francis finished fifth at the Whitbread in 1977). The composition of the crew will reflect the environment, the spirit and the philosophy of those who have been working for decades to build bridges between cultures and break down language barriers.



For Translated, setting forth as a true outsider and with a naïve spirit to embark on such an extreme and fascinating undertaking, it is important that the crew also embodies its values: collaboration, commitment, optimism, will, passion, resilience, the spirit of adventure and courage.

The challenging transoceanic regatta will last between six and seven months, with crews sailing for up to 50 consecutive days, often in extreme weather conditions. After setting sail in September 2023 from Northern Europe, there will be just three more stops – Africa, Australasia and the Americas – before crossing the finish line in April 2024.

It should be added that this particular edition of the regatta, the Ocean Globe Race 2023, is celebrating the fiftieth anniversary of the Whitbread and thus forbids the use of modern technology on board: no GPS, no computer, and no other types of electronic navigation or external communication.



And this is precisely why Translated, a pioneer in the field of artificial intelligence, is taking part in the retro regatta. Trombetti says: “Our experience is that symbiosis between humans and technology is not only possible, but creates quality and wealth for everyone involved. Our experience with artificial intelligence at the service of human creativity has been more than positive. With this regatta, we want to show that people always remain central and that even without technology, thanks purely to values ​​and qualities that are exclusively and exquisitely human, they can achieve exceptional results.”



Regarding the selection process, extensive nautical experience is required for the positions of Skipper and Team Manager, who will sail for the entire duration of the regatta. For all crew members, a decisive element in assessing applications will be the motivation and spirit with which candidates approach this extraordinary experience.

Professional crew members will be hired for around three years, while amateurs will be offered the wonderful opportunity to experience a unique adventure, with all expenses (including training) fully covered by Translated.

Applications for the crew must be submitted by filling out a form and submitting your CV on the Translated 9 website by June 15.